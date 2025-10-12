Cam Skattebo: 5 interesting things about Giants' rookie and his partnership with Jaxson Dart

Cam Skattebo has quickly become a name New York Giants fans are rallying behind. The rookie running back from Arizona State is earning attention for his powerful running, fearless approach, and lively personality both on and off the field. Cam Skattebo, born in Rio Linda, California, in February 2002, Skattebo played both baseball and football in high school.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Drafted in the fourth round (105th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft, Skattebo has impressed with his determination and confidence since arriving in New York.

1. Standout Athlete from California

Born in Rio Linda, California, in February 2002, Skattebo played both baseball and football in high school. He hit .342 in baseball, but football became his main focus. As a junior, he rushed for 3,550 yards and 42 touchdowns, leading his team to a state championship. That earned him the 2018 Sacramento Bee Offensive Player of the Year and a scholarship to Sacramento State.

2. His road to the NFL took hard work

Skattebo worked his way up through Sacramento State before transferring to Arizona State, where he became known as one of the toughest and most versatile running backs in college football.

“They continue to keep saying that people are going to try to stop me,” Skattebo said at the 2024 Peach Bowl media day. “There’s nobody out there that can stop me. We played in 13 games, and I’ve been the target in each one, so I’m not too worried. We’re going to play our game and play ball and see what happens.”

When asked about facing elite defenses, he told Sports Illustrated, “If they’re studying hard, there’s a reason. I respect that because they know what they’re up against. That’s why I love games like this — being viewed as a threat is exactly what I’ve always wanted.”

3. Plays with power and attitude

At 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds, Skattebo’s running style has drawn comparisons to Marshawn Lynch. After a dominant game at Arizona State, he told SI.com, “Nobody respects the fact that I’m the best running back in the country. I am going to stand on that. If people want to disrespect that, I am going to keep going and proving people wrong.”

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart praised his teammate after a big win over the Eagles in October 2025. “I mean, he’s crazy, bro. He’s crazy,” Dart said. “But he’s a baller, man. Us coming in here, we’re trying to change the culture. He played his ass off tonight. I love him.”

4. Big Personality in the locker room

Skattebo’s energy has made him a favorite in the Giants locker room. After the win over the Eagles, he ripped his shirt off on live TV next to former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, leading fans to chant his name.

During a September press conference, head coach Brian Daboll had to pause mid-answer after Skattebo yelled while walking off the practice field.

“Sorry, Skattebo,” Daboll said with a grin. “Can you repeat that question, please? He’s pretty much like that all the time.”

5. Grounded by family and implicity

Off the field, Skattebo is close to his family and loves fishing. His jersey number, 44, has personal meaning. “Obviously I wanted No. 4, but it’s retired,” he told Kay Adams. “My brother wore No. 44 in high school. I wear one ‘4’ for me and one ‘4’ for him.”

His mother, Becky Skattebo, described his energy from an early age. “We bought every car seat on the market and he wouldn’t stay in it,” she told ABC15 Arizona. “He started walking at 7 months old. His balance has been there from Day 1. Been running ever since.”