Shedeur Sanders receives massive blow; Browns could trade star QB to NFC giants

Shedeur Sanders received another blow. While the star Cleveland Browns quarterback moved up the ranks after Joe Flacco's trade, he might have to wait patiently for his turn. Coach Kevin Stefanski, who seemed non-committal through the week, revealed his plans to give Dillon Gabriel his fair chance against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) attends an NFL football practice at The Grove in Watford(AP)

Sanders is now Gabriel's backup at QB2. Stefanski said he was promoting the Colorado alum and son of the legendary Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime.

“I’m always thinking about our players and what’s best for our players,” Stefanski said. “And I want to make sure when it comes to young football players, particularly at the quarterback position, that you are intentional about your decision-making and that’s really all it is. So excited for all of our guys.”

Bailey Zapp, who is on Cleveland's practice squad, could be the team's third option.

However, it seems like Gabriel will get his time on the field, like any other rookie. And now, speculation about Shedeur Sanders getting traded before the deadline has started making rounds. A team that is being associated with the 23-year-old very strongly is the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans has started Spencer Rattler so far, and has rookie Tyler Shough on the roster. Before this week, Sanders had been getting limited practice reps and had split working with the scout team, sharing snaps with Gabriel and Zappe.

Stefanski has been impressed with Sanders' progress and believes he's ready to take another step.

“The big thing there is all of us play our role throughout the week and on Sunday, and obviously that backup quarterback role is a little bit different,” he said. "We’re doing everything we can to support the starter, and then you have to be ready in a moment’s notice. That’s just the life of backup players at every position.

“We’ve said that here over the years all the time, that you have to stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. But again, that’s our job as coaches, as players to be ready when called upon.”

On Thursday, Sanders said he was excited about the possibility of backing up Gabriel.

“I’m in a great mental space overall,” Sanders said. “I would say you tend to get a little bit more excited when you see a light at the end of the tunnel, for sure. ... Whatever my role is here, I’m thankful. I’m happy just to do that.”

