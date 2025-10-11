Who is Cam Skattebo? Meet the Giants’ new fan-favorite running back

The New York Giants may have found their next fan favorite in rookie running back Cam Skattebo. The Giants’ RB scored three touchdowns in a dominant 34-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, ending the team’s eight-game losing streak against division rivals, Today reported. New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Fellow rookie Jaxson Dart, the team’s new quarterback, praised him saying, “He is crazy but he is a baller. He played his heart out tonight.”

Skattebo’s larger-than-life personality has also made him a hit off the field. After the win, he joined Dart on the post-game desk and ripped his shirt alongside former QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, sending the crowd into a frenzy with chants of “Skatt-e-bo!”

Even head coach Brian Daboll has had to pause mid-press conference due to Skattebo’s infectious energy on the sidelines. “He is pretty much like that all the time,” he joked.

Who is Cam Skattebo?

Born in Rio Linda, California, in February 2002, Skattebo was a dual-sport athlete in high school, excelling in both baseball and football. But it was on the football field where he truly showed his talent. As a junior, he rushed for 3,550 yards and 42 touchdowns and led his team to the state championship, besides earning the title of Sacramento Bee’s 2018 Offensive Player of the Year, as per US Weekly.

Skattebo graduated with over 7000 career rushing yards and nearly 100 total touchdowns before committing to Sacramento State and later transferring to Arizona State University, where his career took off.

From college hero to NFL breakout

At Arizona State, Skattebo developed into one of the most versatile backs in college football, leading his team in rushing yards, receptions, and touchdowns. Known for his confidence and gritty style, he told reporters before the 2024 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl that no one could stop him.

His hard-nosed approach and physicality earned comparisons to NFL legend Marshawn Lynch. Standing at 5’10” and 220 pounds, Skattebo’s low-centered, powerful running style has made him a nightmare for defenders.

The man behind the helmet

Although he has a passionate on-field persona, Skattebo is rooted in family. He wears No. 44 in honor of his brother, saying, “My brother wore No. 44 in high school… It's a family number - one '4' for me and one for him.”

His mother, Becky Skattebo, told ABC15 Arizona, “He started walking when he was seven months old. His balance has been there since Day 1 and he has been running ever since.”

