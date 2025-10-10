Denver vs. New York Jets in London Broncos will try to keep rolling when they face the 0-5 Jets in London

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. EDT, NFL Network.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Broncos by 7 1/2.

Against the spread: Broncos 2-2-1; Jets 2-3.

Series record: Broncos lead 23-18-1.

Last meeting: Broncos beat Jets 10-9 on Sept. 29, 2024, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Last week: Broncos beat Eagles 21-17; Jets lost to Cowboys 37-22.

Broncos offense: overall , rush , pass , scoring .

Broncos defense: overall , rush , pass , scoring .

Jets offense: overall , rush , pass , scoring .

Jets defense: overall , rush , pass , scoring .

Turnover differential: Broncos minus-2; Jets minus-8.

Edge rusher Nik Bonitto. He has an NFL-best seven sacks, including 2 1/2 last week at Philadelphia when his performance, which included three QB hits and two tackles for loss, earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Bonitto, who signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension on the eve of the season, has 20 1/2 sacks since the start of the 2024 season. He's the first Broncos player since Von Miller in 2014 to have multiple sacks in three consecutive games.

TE Mason Taylor. The rookie second-round pick and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor is beginning to emerge as a complement to Garrett Wilson in the passing game. After just six catches for 43 yards in his first three games, Taylor has 14 receptions for 132 yards in the last two. He set season highs against Dallas with nine catches, 67 yards receiving and 12 targets.

Broncos' pass rush vs. Jets' offensive line. Denver enters Week 6 leading the league with 21 sacks, including Bonitto's league-leading seven. Second-year left tackle Olu Fashanu will likely draw the assignment of trying to keep Bonitto away from Justin Fields, who'll need to use his scrambling ability against the Broncos' fierce defensive front.

Broncos: Lost LG Ben Powers to a biceps injury last week and he’ll be out until December. He’ll be replaced in the starting lineup by Alex Palczewski or Matt Peart. ... OLB Jonah Ellis is dealing with ribs and shoulder injuries.

Jets: CB Michael Carter II and WR Allen Lazard were ruled out early in the week. ... Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson and RB/KR Kene Nwangwu could return from injuries this week. ... DT Quinnen Williams was limited early in the week by a groin issue.

The Broncos have won three of the last five meetings. ... Bo Nix threw for just 60 yards on 12-of-25 passing, but connected with Courtland Sutton for the game's only TD in Denver's 10-9 win over New York last season. ... The teams' first meeting came in 1960 during the AFL's inaugural season when the then-Titans defeated the Broncos 28-24. Denver won the rematch later that season, 30-27. ... The teams have met once in the postseason, when the Broncos won the AFC championship game during the 1998 season.

The Broncos are playing a regular-season game in London for the third time and first since 2022, when they beat Jacksonville. Denver lost to San Francisco in its first London game in 2010. ... The Jets are the seventh NFL team to play a regular-season game in London in consecutive years after losing to Minnesota last year. They're 1-2 in three trips, including a win over Miami in 2015 and a loss to Atlanta in 2021. ... Broncos coach Sean Payton has 173 career regular-season wins and would tie Mike McCarthy for the 13th-most in NFL history with a victory. ... Nix needs three TD passes to become the 11th player in NFL history with 40 in his first 23 games. ... Nix has 13 regular-season wins as Denver's starting QB, second to John Elway for the most by a Broncos player in his first two seasons. ... RB J.K. Dobbins joins Buffalo's James Cook and Dallas' Javonte Williams as the only players with a TD run in four games this season. Dobbins, who ranks fifth in the NFL with 402 yards rushing, looks for his fifth game in a row with 80 or more yards from scrimmage. ... Bonitto can become the first player since 2013 to record at least 1 1/2 sacks in four consecutive games. ... The Jets are looking for their first victory of the season and first under Aaron Glenn, who's the first coach in franchise history to begin his tenure with five losses. ... It’s New York’s fourth 0-5 start and first since starting 0-13 in 2020 under Adam Gase. A loss would give the Jets their third 0-6 start, joining the 2020 and 1996 squads. ... Jets GM Darren Mougey spent 13 years in Denver's front office, including the last three as the assistant GM under George Paton. ... Paton's nephew Robbie is the Jets' director of player personnel. ... Fields' 100.1 passer rating is the highest by a Jets player through the first five weeks of a season since Brett Favre in 2008. ... Fields missed Week 3 with a concussion, but is still just the fourth Jets quarterback since the merger with three games of 200 or more yards passing and a passer rating of 100 or better through five games. ... Fields has not thrown an interception in his four starts this season. ... Wilson has a touchdown catch in three straight games. He ranks 10th in franchise history with 312 career receptions. ... New York ranks first in the NFL with 21 explosive rushes — runs of 12 or more yards. ... The Jets are the first NFL team to have no takeaways through the first five games since 1933, when turnovers were first tracked, according to ESPN Research. The only team since 1960 to go six straight at any point without a takeaway was the 2018 San Francisco 49ers, according to Sportradar.

Dobbins has broken out in a big way for the Broncos during the last two weeks. A week after his 101-yard performance against Cincinnati provided Payton with his first 100-yard rusher in his three seasons as the Broncos' coach, he added 79 yards on 20 carries and scored a clutch touchdown in Denver’s comeback victory at Philadelphia.

