Cam Skattebo injury update: Giants RB to be out for whole season after ankle injury? First details

Cam Skattebo, the rookie running back for the New York Giants, was injured during the team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 26. He was taken off the field midway through the second quarter after suffering what has since been identified as a dislocated right ankle, per ESPN. While he was unsurprisingly ruled out of the rest of the game, the severity of the injury suggests he could miss future fixtures as well. New York Giants RB Cam Skattebo to be out for whole season after injury against Eagles? What we know(AP)

Cam Skattebo's injury

The running back was trying to catch a pass over the middle of the field when his right ankle was caught underneath an Eagles player. Skattebo’s right foot turned to the right that instant.

The Giants RB suffered the gruesome injury as he went for a pass in the middle of the field and got his right ankle caught under an Eagles player, leading to the dislocation, ESPN reports. He has since been taken to the hospital for evaluation. According to NJ.com, the foot was twisted so badly that it was pointing in an unnatural direction.

One doctor, Jeff Mueller, a physical therapy expert and fantasy football injury analyst, believes the season is done for the RB. “Right Ankle Dislocation + fracture concern,” Mueller posted on X. “Season done. Hopefully not too much ligament damage but always a concern for that.”

Dr. Eric Friedman, who has worked with the US ski and snowboarding teams, had the same opinion. “Cam Skattebo with an open fracture here of his tibia. He is done for the year and has multiple surgeries in his future. Will get a wash out today. If no infection, can be ready for Week 1 next season,” he wrote on X.

Cam Skattebo’s performance this season

As per NJ.com, the rookie was having a very successful season until he suffered the injury today. He had already accumulated 398 rushing yards and five touchdowns, apart from 23 catches for 198 yards and a touchdown.

With him out of the team, the focus now shifts to Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary, who will take up the position.

Skattebo was the 105th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. In his college career, he played 25 games and rushed for 2,494 yards with 30 touchdowns. He also had 172 yards passing for two touchdowns, as per sports-reference.com.

