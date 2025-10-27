Nick Mangold’s last post: Why the Jets legend turned to fans for a kidney donor?

New York Jets legend Nick Mangold passed away Saturday night, the team’s official website informed earlier today. The seven-time Pro Bowler was suffering from a severe kidney ailment that left him needing a transplant. Complications related to the same organ led to his untimely demise at the age of just 41. Nick Mangold, a former Jets center and seven-time Pro Bowler, died at 41 after a severe kidney ailment. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)(AP)

Nick Mangold’s last message to his fans

Mangold had apprised his followers and fans of his condition on October 14, when he posted a long message on his social media handles. In them, he talked about the type of condition he is suffering from and how he is dealing with it.

“This isn’t an easy message to share, but I want to be open about what’s been happening with me and my health. In 2006, I was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease. After a rough summer, I'm undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant.” The former NFL star added that the worsening of the condition had been expected, but not this early.

He then informed the followers that none of his family members can donate a kidney presently, and he is reaching out to the Jets’ and Buckeyes’ community for possible help.

“I am in need of a kidney donor with type O blood,” he wrote, adding details about how people can apply to be kidney donors online and select him as the beneficiary. “I am deeply grateful to anyone that would consider donating,” the former Jets center added.

Tribute to his family

Having made his plea to possible donors, Mangold spoke of his family and their support through this ordeal. He described them as his ‘rock’ and expressed gratitude towards them. The 41-year-old described his family, friends, and community as “amazing”.

He concluded the message by stating that, though he is going through a tough time, he looks ahead with optimism and hopes to get stronger.

Nick Mangold's stats and achievements

As per the Jets’ official website, Mangold was selected in the 2006 Draft by the Jets and played 171 games for them. He had two extended sequences of successive games without an injury, making 89 and 59 consecutive appearances for his team.

Mangold was named to the first-team All-Pro twice, second-team All-Pro once, and voted to the AFC Pro Bowl rosters twice. He was selected for the Pro Bowl seven times, which is just one short of the all-time Jets record held by Hall of Famer Winston Hill.

FAQs

When did Nick Mangold die?

On Saturday, October 25.

What ailment was he suffering from?

Mangold had a genetic kidney ailment.

Was Mangold part of Hall of Fame?

Mangold’s name was in consideration for Hall of Fame induction.