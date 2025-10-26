Nick Mangold family: All on Ex-Jets Center’s wife and four children

Nick Mangold, the renowned center for the Jets and one of the greatest players to ever wear the Green & White both during and after his playing career, died on Saturday night due to complications from kidney disease. His was 41. Nick Mangold death: The New York Jets Ring of Honor member passed away due to kidney ailment at the age of 41(AP)

Woody Johnson, the chairman of the Jets, stated that Nick was more than just a renowned center. “He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family.”

Nick Mangold's last statement

Mangold died less than two weeks after revealing on social media that he required a kidney transplant. He publicly asked for a donor with type O blood because he said he did not have any family members who could donate.

“I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time,” he said in a statement directed to the Jets and Ohio State communities.

“While this has been a tough stretch, I’m staying positive and focused on the path ahead. I’m looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon. I’ll see you all at MetLife Stadium & The Shoe very soon.”

Mangold stated that he was identified with a genetic abnormality that caused chronic kidney failure in 2006. He was undergoing dialysis while waiting for a transplant.

Was Nick Mangold married? All on his wife and kids

Colleagues, supporters, and other players are remembering the veteran Jet, who was praised for his leadership and steadiness on the field. He was a proud family man, a loving spouse, and a loving father.

Meanwhile, a wave of support poured in for Mangold's wife, Jennifer Richmond (Jenny), and their four small children, Matthew, Eloise, Thomas, and Charlotte. The duo got married in April 2007.

Mangold, who was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times, was a 2006 first-round pick of the Jets out of Ohio State. In 2022, the Jets placed him on their ring of honor.