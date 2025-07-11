Aaron Rodgers: Is a Pro Bowl selection in the cards for Steelers QB? Radio host makes uncanny prediction

Aaron Rodgers’ switch from the New York Jets to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason was expected, yet big news when it finally happened. With four MVP awards, over 500 passing touchdowns, and a run to the Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers, there’s little that the 41-year-old quarterback can still add to his legacy. However, with this season possibly being his last on the field, analysts and fans alike are asking: Will Rodgers be able to end his career on a Pro Bowl Selection high? Aaron Rodgers throws a football out of the seventh tee box prior to the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course (Getty Images via AFP)

What’s in his favor?

As reported by Marca, sports radio host Craig Carton recently shared his reasons in support of Rodgers making it to the Pro Bowl. "I think it's actually on the table. You got DK Metcalf there. Aaron's playing with as much of a chip on his shoulder as a 40-year-old can, with a legacy set in stone and a Hall of Fame first-ballot guarantee. So why not?" he remarked.

Over a 17-season run, Rodgers has been selected for 10 Pro Bowls so far. Although his individual abilities remain unquestioned, the doubt remains on whether his Steelers teammates will be able to provide the much-needed push. The addition of star receiver DK Metcalf and tight end Jonnu Smith is an obvious aid. Moreover, the Pro Bowl roster’s tendency to alter as a result of injuries, opt-outs, and unexpected absences has lowered the selection bar in comparison to earlier years.

What’s working against him?

The Steelers are ranked 25th in terms of their offensive line by the PFSN OL+ metric. Their lack of depth in the receiving corps beyond Metcalf and Calvin Austin III and dearth of a strong running game remain nails in their coffin. Despite Smith’s contributions, a reliable secondary receiver is still required to push through the final edge.

However, given a solid season and the AFC North’s natural competitive edge, a Pro Bowl selection may just be in the cards for Rodgers.

By Stuti Gupta