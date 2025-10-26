Nick Mangold dies at 41: How rich was New York Jets legend? A look at his net worth

Nick Mangold, who played for the New York Jets for 11 seasons, passed away at the age of 41 due to complications from kidney disease. Nick Mangold died at the age of 41.

Nick Mangold's cause of death

Just nearly two week ago, Mangold announced that he was in need of a kidney transplant and urged Ohio State and Jets supporters to lend a hand after learning that no one in his family had the same blood type, which prevented him from receiving a kidney donation from them.

According to the former offensive lineman, he was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that resulted in kidney damage and had been receiving dialysis. “This isn’t an easy message to share, but I want to be open about what’s been happening with me and my health,” Mangold said at the time.

Following his demise, Jets owner Woody Johnson said, “Nick was more than a legendary center. He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family.”

Nick Mangold's net worth

Nick Mangold's net worth is said to be around $26 million. According to reports, most of his wealth drew from from NFL earnings, endorsements, and business ventures.

Nick Mangold became a letterman in track and field, football, and wrestling while attending Archbishop Alter High School. He received the honor of All-Ohio for his three years as a starter on both offense and defense.

He was a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes during his time in college. In 2004, Mangold was named an Honorable Mention for the All-Big Ten Conference. In the 2006 NFL Draft, he was chosen by the New York Jets with the 29th overall choice in the first round. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times whilst with the Jets, and he played in six Pro Bowl games.

On January 13, 1984, Mangold was born in Centerville, Ohio. He wed Jennifer Richmond, his high school love, in 2007.