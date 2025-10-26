'It's brutal', Rex Ryan breaks down in tears on-air in touching tribute to late Nick Mangold: Watch

The NFL community was shocked to learn that former New York Jets center Nick Mangold died at the age of 41. The Jets revealed that the seven-time Pro Bowl center passed away due to complications related to kidney disease. Rex Ryan mourns the loss of Nick Mangold, recalling his dedication and bravery during their time with the Jets.

Among others who honored Mangold was former Jets coach Rex Ryan, who relied on the two-time All-Pro to be a mainstay up front during his whole tenure in New York (2009–14).

During his appearance on Sunday NFL Countdown on ESPN, emotional Ryan wit his teary eyes stated, “It's brutal.”

“Such a great young man. I had the pleasure of coaching him for all six years with the Jets. I remember (when) it was obvious I was getting fired, my last game, Mangold's injured. And he comes to me and says, 'I'm playing this game.' And he went and played for me,” he continued.

“That's what I remember about this kid. He was awesome, and just way too young. I feel so bad for his wife and family.”

Ryan then halted as fellow ESPN commentator Randy Moss consoled him and Mike Greenberg took over.

Also Read: Nick Mangold family: All on Ex-Jets Center’s wife and four children

Nick Mangold dues two weeks after revealing disease

Mangold died two weeks after the two-time All-Pro revealed on social media that he required a kidney transplant due to genetic disorder.

Mangold's full statement here

This isn't an easy message to share, but I want to be open about what's been happening with me and my health. In 2006, I was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease. After a rough summer, I'm undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant. I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time. Unfortunately, I do not have any family able to donate at this time, so this is why I'm reaching out to you, our NY Jets and Ohio State communities. I am in need of a kidney donor with type O blood. If you are willing to find if you could be a match and donate a kidney to me please go to this site https://columbiasurgery.org/kidney-transplant and click the link to indicate I WANT TO DONATE MY KIDNEY. Use my full name, Nicholas Mangold, and my birthday, 1/13/1984. I am deeply grateful to anyone that would consider donating. Most of all, I'm thankful for my family, who have been my rock every sep of the way. This situation has reminded me how lucky I am to have such an amazing family, friends, and community behind me. While this has been a tough stretch, I'm staying positive and focused on the path ahead. I'm looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon. I'll see you all at MetLife Stadium & The Shoe very soon.

Jets owner Woody Johnson also paid tribute to the legend and extended their condolences to Mangold's family.

"On behalf of the entire Johnson family and the New York Jets organization, we offer our sincere condolences to Jenny, their four children — Matthew, Eloise, Thomas, and Charlotte — as well as to Nick’s extended family, friends, and all who loved him,” Johnson stated in a statement. “Nick Mangold will forever be a Jet,” he added.

Mangold is survived by his wife and their four kids.