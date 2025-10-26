'It's brutal', Rex Ryan breaks down in tears on-air in touching tribute to late Nick Mangold: Watch
Nick Mangold, the former Jets center, died at 41 from kidney disease complications. His former coach Rex Ryan expressed deep sorrow.
The NFL community was shocked to learn that former New York Jets center Nick Mangold died at the age of 41. The Jets revealed that the seven-time Pro Bowl center passed away due to complications related to kidney disease.
Among others who honored Mangold was former Jets coach Rex Ryan, who relied on the two-time All-Pro to be a mainstay up front during his whole tenure in New York (2009–14).
During his appearance on Sunday NFL Countdown on ESPN, emotional Ryan wit his teary eyes stated, “It's brutal.”
“Such a great young man. I had the pleasure of coaching him for all six years with the Jets. I remember (when) it was obvious I was getting fired, my last game, Mangold's injured. And he comes to me and says, 'I'm playing this game.' And he went and played for me,” he continued.
“That's what I remember about this kid. He was awesome, and just way too young. I feel so bad for his wife and family.”
Ryan then halted as fellow ESPN commentator Randy Moss consoled him and Mike Greenberg took over.
Nick Mangold dues two weeks after revealing disease
Mangold died two weeks after the two-time All-Pro revealed on social media that he required a kidney transplant due to genetic disorder.
Mangold's full statement here
Jets owner Woody Johnson also paid tribute to the legend and extended their condolences to Mangold's family.
"On behalf of the entire Johnson family and the New York Jets organization, we offer our sincere condolences to Jenny, their four children — Matthew, Eloise, Thomas, and Charlotte — as well as to Nick’s extended family, friends, and all who loved him,” Johnson stated in a statement. “Nick Mangold will forever be a Jet,” he added.
Mangold is survived by his wife and their four kids.