Will Joe Burrow make his comeback in Week 8? Huge injury update on Bengals star ahead of Jets game

The Cincinatti Bengals are set to face the New York Jets on Sunday, but will be without star quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow suffered a turf-toe injury in the Week 2 game vs the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it has kept him in the sidelines since then. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, center, exits the medical tent for the locker room after suffering an injury.(AP)

His return date hasn't yet been confirmed. There have been mixed reports, some hinting that his season is over. Meanwhile, some reports predict a comeback in mid-December.

Joe Burrow's diet compared to Tom Brady

According to NFL and sports medicine expert Jesse Morse, Burrow's recovery could depend on his diet. Using Tom Brady as an example, he said, "One of the big things that Brady advocated for was pliability and flexibility. He’s also a huge advocate of diet and he’s very restrictive about certain foods… He’s very specific because he understands what certain foods can create inflammation in the body and which ones can’t."

"Now, I don’t know the specifics of Joe Burrow’s diet, but I can pretty much promise you that they’re not as crazy as Tom Brady’s. We’ve seen Joe Burrow suffer a significant number of injuries that were, for the most part, really random… If he was more flexible and he had less inflammation and less scar tissue in his body, there’s a chance he could have potentially avoided some of these injuries," he added.

Burrow underwent surgery last month and was put on the injured reserve list. He also missed the remainder of the 2023 season after Week 11, due to a torn wrist ligament injury. His first long-time injury happened in his rookie NFL season, where he suffered a torn ACL, PCL, MCL and also a partial meniscus tear in Week 11.