Nick Mangold cause of death: How did New York Jets’ legend die? All about his kidney issues

Nick Mangold died at 41. New York Jets’ legendary former center passed away on Saturday night at the age of 41. The Jets Ring of Honor member had been battling a serious kidney ailment that had forced him to undergo dialysis and look for a kidney transplant. Complications of the disease led to his untimely death on October 25, the Jets’ official website announced on Sunday. Nick Mangold death: The New York Jets Ring of Honor member passed away due to kidney ailment at the age of 41(AP)

“Nick was more than a legendary center. He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family,” Jets’ chairman Woody Johnson was quoted as saying on the team’s website.

Nick Mangold's health issues

On October 14, Mangold had put out a statement on his social media handles, where he apprised the followers of his condition and requested those interested in donating a kidney to him to reach out.

“In 2006, I was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease. After a rough summer, I'm undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant. I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have more time.”

He also said that none of his family members were able to donate a kidney to him at that time. The former NFL star talked about remaining positive on the road ahead and looking forward to getting better.

Who was Nick Mangold?

Born in 1984, Mangold was selected as the 29th pick in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Jets. He went on to play 89 consecutive games before an injury halted his streak in early 2011. He came back and appeared in 59 more successive games before he next had to sit out with an injury, the Jets’ official website reports.

In all, Mangold played for 11 seasons as a member of the Jets and featured in 171 games. His performance led to him being named for the Pro Bowl seven times – only one short of the all-time Jets record held by Winston Hill. In 2022, he was named as an inductee into the Jets’ Ring of Honor.

He was known for the No. 74 jersey and long beard. Mangold remained a popular figure with the team’s fanbase.

