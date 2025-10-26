Lamar Jackson injury report: Ravens under NFL scrutiny after QB's misreported status

Lamar Jackson injury report: As the NBA battles with the illegal gambling scandal, the impact of the ongoing inquiry is also being felt in the NFL. The injury reports in the football league already exist as a way to counter the threat of illegal betting. Lamar Jackson injury update: NBA gambling scandal’s shadow looms over Baltimore Ravens’ error regarding QB’s status(Getty Images via AFP)

Now, a critical error by the Baltimore Ravens in how they described the status of their quarterback, Lamar Jackson, in the injury report could lead to serious sanctions on the team.

Also read: Will Stefon Diggs play in Week 8? Huge update on Patriots star's chest injury ahead of Browns game

Lamar Jackson's injury report

As per NBC Sports, the Ravens listed Jackson as ‘fully participating’ in practice on Friday when he had only trained with the scout team, not the first-team offense. This type of participation, as per the NFL’s rules, has to be deemed ‘limited’ in the injury report.

The NFL is now scrutinizing the whole scenario. According to PFT, the NFL’s official policy states that the commissioner “may deprive the offending club of a selection choice or choice, and/or may fine the offending club and/or may fine or suspend with or without pay any involved individuals as appropriate.”

This sort of error and its consequent penalties on a team are not earth-shattering. However, with the illegal gambling scandal in the NBA in focus, the wording of the rules becomes important. PFT points out that while ascertaining the punishment, the authorities are required to consider various impacts of the transgression, including “the extent to which public confidence in the NFL, its teams, owners and team personnel has been or may be affected.”

So, this mislabeling of Lamar Jackson’s status in the injury report may come to be seen as a much bigger mistake than would have been the case in normal circumstances.

Also read: Mbappe and co. look for revenge against Raphinha-less Barca: Probable starting XIs, tactics, prediction for El Clasico

Lamar Jackson’s injury

Lamar Jackson will not play today in the Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears, The Sporting News reports. Snoop Huntley will start in place of the first-choice quarterback of the Ravens.

The same outlet, citing insider Ian Rapoport, reported that the Ravens are hoping for their star QB’s return in Week 9, when they take on the Miami Dolphins in Thursday Night Football.

However, with the ongoing investigation, there might be other factors at play to determine whether Jackson takes the field or not next week.

FAQs

What is an injury report?

Teams are required by the rules of the NFL to provide an update on the injuries of their players, through describing the extent of their participation in the team’s practice sessions. This is what is called an injury report.

Who is Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson is the quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens.

When will Lamar Jackson return?

As per sources, the team is planning to have him back next week, but nothing is certain.