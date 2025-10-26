Lamar Jackson injury update: Will the Ravens QB suit up against the Bears? Here's the latest

A big update on Lamar Jackson’s availability for the game against the Chicago Bears has now been revealed. It was earlier reported that Jackson was expected to return against the Bears on Sunday. But the Ravens quarterback has now been ruled out for the game scheduled on October 26, 2025. Lamar Jackson will miss the Ravens' game against the Chicago Bears due to a hamstring injury, marking his third consecutive game sidelined.(AP)

The move comes after he was downgraded from a full practice participant to limited on Friday. As per baltimoreravens.com, Jackson will now miss his third straight game and more than a month of action after injuring his hamstring in his side's 37-20 loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs on September 28.

Also read: Jannik Sinner clinches Vienna Open semi-final win over Alex de Minaur: ‘It was not easy to the final…’

Jackson now to play on Thursday?

The Ravens head coach, John Harbaugh, had earlier said, "I know this… he practiced today, full practice today, so that was good. We’ll see where we’re at going forward. Everybody’s involved in the decision, always. It’s never [just one person] the doctors are involved, every part’s involved.”

Jackson is now expected to make a comeback from his hamstring injury on Thursday night in Miami. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he was not prepared to play with the injury, especially with another game on Thursday on a short week.

Also read: Justin Herbert and Madison Beer turn heads courtside at Lakers game; Netizens say ‘Look at that smile on his face’

Who will play in Jackson's absence?

With Jackson being absent, Tyler Huntley will now reportedly be promoted to the starting role. The Ravens signed quarterback Huntley to the 53-man roster on Friday. "I always prepare to start. I treat it like every week; I'm studying and drawing out the plays, watching film, and everything I need to do to be prepared, like I do every week,” Huntley said on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

Huntley had started five games last season for the Dolphins, going 2-3 while completing 86 of 133 passes with five total touchdowns, as per ESPN. He had earlier started 10 games for the Ravens in place of Jackson. This included one in the playoffs. Huntley was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022.

FAQs

What is the latest update on Lamar Jackson’s availability?

Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the game against the Chicago Bears.

When will the Baltimore Ravens face the Chicago Bears?

The Baltimore Ravens will be up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 26.

Where will the match between the Baltimore Ravens and the Chicago Bears be played?

The fixture between the Baltimore Ravens and the Chicago Bears will take place at the M&T Bank Stadium.