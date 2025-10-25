Will Lamar Jackson make his comeback in Week 8? Ravens head coach gives massive injury update ahead of Bears game

Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Wednesday, ahead of the Baltimore Ravens' Sunday game vs the Chicago Bears. Jackson featured in his first practice session since he injured his hamstring in his side's 37-20 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs on September 28. He was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report. Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens walks off the field after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.(Getty Images via AFP)

Jackson missed Week 5 and 6 due to his injury. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said, "I know this… he practiced today, full practice today, so that was good. We’ll see where we’re at going forward."

"Everybody’s involved in the decision, always. It’s never [just one person] the doctors are involved, every part’s involved," he added.

Jackson was selected by the Ravens with the final pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. He is also a two-time recipient of the NFL MVP award and the all-time leader in the quarterback rushing yards.

He became the Ravens' starting QB during his rookie season after an injury to Joe Flacco. He led the side to a division title and became the youngest quarterback to start a playoff game at 21. In his first full season, he led the NFL in touchdown passes and set the single-season rushing record for a quarterback, bagging unanimous NFL MVP honors.

In 2020, he also became the first quarterback with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons and led the Ravens to a third straight playoff appearance.

Jackson bagged a second MVP award in 2023 and also took his side to their first AFC C'ship Game since 2012. He is also first on the NFL's all-time regular-season career passer rating list.

In 2024, he managed career highs in passing, and also became the all-time leader in quarterback rushing yards. He also tied the record for most perfect passer rating games, with four.