Was Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs Raiders game on Sunday? Kelce, fiancée's BTS photos out

Every time Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium, one popular fan question pops up: 'Is Taylor Swift there?' On Sunday, Andy Reid and co took on the Las Vegas Raiders at home and to everyone's surpirse, Swift was there. Her BTS photos are going viral on social media.

The pop superstar was at Arrowhead Stadium even though CBS cameras never caught her on the broadcast. Social media videos later confirmed Swift’s presence, showing her watching from behind the closed windows of the Kelce family suite alongside her father, Scott.

While fans might have missed her on-screen cameos, Swift witnessed a solid outing from Kelce, who led the Chiefs with three catches for 54 yards.

Kansas City made quick work of its AFC West rivals, shutting out the Raiders 31-0 to climb to 4-3 on the season. Meanwhile, Rashee Rice made a solid return. He finished with two of Patrick Mahomes' three touchdown throws and seven catches in all.

Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, had 54 yards receiving. Xavier Worthy had three catches and an end-around that went for 13 yards. Marquise Brown had his third TD catch in two games. And nine different players hauled in a reception for Kansas City on the afternoon.

“I think we beat ourselves, for the most part,” said Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, who was 10 of 16 for 67 yards before giving way to Kenny Pickett, who immediately fumbled the first snap he took in the game.

“You know, they’re a great, great team. Historically great team,” Smith said. “They’ve been, you know, together for a while. They understand what it takes to win. And we’re a developing team. And so whenever you come out and you don’t play the right way, and you shoot yourself in the foot early on, you don’t take advantage of your opportunities, it’s going to be an uphill battle.”

