Jannik Sinner clinches Vienna Open semi-final win over Alex de Minaur: ‘It was not easy to the final…’

Jannik Sinner clinched a win against third seed Alex de Minaur in the Vienna Open semi-final on Saturday. The top seed secured a 6-3, 6-4 win in an hour and 27 minutes to qualify for his eighth ATP final from ten tournaments this year. Sinner did lose serve twice against de Minaur, but the Italian eventually emerged victorious. Jannik Sinner set a new record after beating Alex de Minaur in the Vienna Open semi-final. (REUTERS)

Jannik Sinner’s extends his streak

As per Reuters, the victory helped Sinner extend his astonishing streak to 20 consecutive victories on indoor hardcourts. The report further noted that the win was Sinner’s 50th against a fellow top-10 player, and it has moved him into his eighth final of the season.

According to ATP Tour, having reached his eighth final of the year, Sinner has now become the first man to qualify for that many finals in back-to-back seasons since Novak Djokovic in 2015-16.

Jannik Sinner’s reaction to reaching Vienna Open final

"[I] came here quite late to the tournament, tried to take every day in the best possible way and I'm happy to be here in the final. It was not easy to [reach] the final here, so I'm very happy,” Sinner, who is the no. 2 player in the PIF ATP Rankings, said in his post-match interview, as reported by ATP Tour.

"[I was] trying to play some good tennis, trying to serve very well. The first set was very physical, so I'm happy that I won in two sets today. He changed a couple of things, which I was ready for today,” the 2023 Vienna champion added.

As per ATP Tour, Sinner had reached the semi-finals, having not faced a break point in his first three matches at the ATP 500. Sinner has not lost a set this year in Vienna, and he now holds a 16-4 record in the tournament. In the final, Sinner will be up against Alexander Zverev.

