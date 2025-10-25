Kirk Cousins ‘highly likely’ to start for Falcons against Dolphins following Michael Penix's injury: Report

Kirk Cousins is likely to start for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Cousins is "highly likely" to be the starting quarterback for the Falcons against the Dolphins. As per ESPN, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said that Cousins had taken "significant" reps this week in practice and more reps later in the week rather than earlier. Kirk Cousins is set to start as the Atlanta Falcons' quarterback against the Miami Dolphins, sources told ESPN.(Getty Images via AFP)

Coach Morris reveals if Kirk Cousins will play

“I'm really confident in our backup,” Morris said of Cousins, adding, "We're going to give [Penix] every opportunity we can give him. The kid is tough. He's a guy. He's a stud,” as reported by ESPN.

The outlet stated that Cousins had guided the Falcons to a 6-3 start last season before the 37-year-old struggled with nine interceptions during a five-game stretch after injuring his right elbow and shoulder in Week 10. Cousins was benched in favor of Penix in Week 16 last season.

CBS Sports reported that before his benching last year, Cousins had completed 66.9 per cent of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. That was Cousins' first season with the Falcons, and he had lost the starting job nine months after signing a four-year, $180 million contract in free agency.

Michael Penix's injury

Meanwhile, starter Michael Penix Jr. endured a bone bruise in his left knee in last week's defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers as the Falcons dropped to 3-3. As per CBS Sports, Penix was limited in practice the past two days and listed as questionable on Friday for Sunday's game.

Penix has completed 61 per cent of his passes this season for 1,409 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions, and the 25-year-old has a 47.7 QBR, as reported by ESPN.

FAQs

When will the Atlanta Falcons face the Miami Dolphins?

The Atlanta Falcons will be up against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 26.

Where will the match between the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins be played?

The fixture between the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.