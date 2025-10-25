Will Drake London play in Week 8? Injury update on Falcons star ahead of Dolphins clash

Drake London will be in action for the Atlanta Falcons, in their Week 8 clash against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. London (limited participation in practice, hip) was listed on the injury report this week. The Falcons had three other pass catches on the injury report this week; Feleipe Franks (LP/calf), Darnell Mooney (LP/hamstring), Khadarel Hodge (FP/pectoral). Drake London of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a game.(Getty Images via AFP)

Ahead of the game, London has been removed from the injury report and is expected to be in action. In six games this season, London has registered 38 receptions on 63 targets for 469 yards and two touchdowns. He leads his team in target share (31 per cent) and is their main pass-game weapon.

Speaking after their win against the Bills recently, London said, "That’s Falcon football, but we have to change the narrative. We have to get the city behind us. We have to get it rocking. We have to change the script."

The Falcons picked London in the first round with eighth overall in the 2022 NFL draft. He was the first wide receiver taken. This year, the Falcons exercised the fifth-year option on his contract. He will remain with them through the 2026 season, for which he is guaranteed a salary of 16.8 million Dollars.

He finished the 2024 season with 100 receptions for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns. He was also ranked 97th by other players on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025.