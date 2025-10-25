Tropical Storm Melissa: Will it become a Category 4 hurricane? Latest update

Tropical Storm Melissa has been predicted to turn into a high-intensity hurricane during the weekend, lashing parts of Jamaica as well as the northern Caribbean. It is expected to bring life-threatening rains and floods while moving across the Caribbean, CNN reported. Tropical Storm Melissa has been predicted to turn into a Category 4 hurricane over the weekend.(Representative image/Unsplash)

While the storm has been moving at a slow pace for the past few days, the latest forecast suggests that Jamaica could be the epicenter for the worst of Melissa, causing extremely heavy rainfall, flooding, and storm surge. The tropical storm is expected to make down in the country on late Monday (October 27) or early Tuesday (October 28).

Haiti also continues to be in the thick of Melissa’s destructive flood and landslide threats.

Apart from the part of the Caribbean, Southern Haiti has been warned about the storm.

Tropical Storm Melissa: What to expect in the coming days?

So far, Melissa has been progressing slowly. However, the slow movement of the storm has caused damage. The torrential rains have flown through Haiti and the Dominican Republic for most of the past week, causing floods and triggering landslides in several areas.

By Sunday, Melissa is expected to become a Category 4 hurricane with stronger effects. This will cause the rains to intensify along with destructive winds and surge threats near southern Jamaica, as reported by CNN.

Category 5 cannot be ruled out, and if the conditions present themselves, those parts of the country could experience landfall and extreme destruction. Additionally, if the intensity continues to increase, Melissa will be the strongest hurricane on record that has made landfall in Jamaica, CNN reported.

Regions expected to be affected

Jamaica, Haiti, and the southern Dominican Republic could face the worst of the storm in the coming days. Moreover, stronger winds and rain flooding are also predicted with storm surges in eastern Cuba, the southern Bahamas, and Turks and Caicos.

In Haiti, three storm-related deaths have been reported, including two due to a landslide, as per the Haitian Civil Protection Agency.

At least one individual passed away in the Dominican Republic, while over 1,000 have been evacuated or displaced.

Rainfall is expected to go to 25 inches in southwest Haiti and Jamaica on Tuesday, while eastern Cuba will experience rainfall up to 8 inches.

In its forecast, the hurricane center has warned about “extensive damage to roads and buildings” in Haiti, as per CNN.

“This is a life-threatening situation and immediate preparations to protect life and property should be taken,” it added.

FAQs

What is the current location of Tropical Storm Melissa?

As per CNN, it is centered 165 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, as of October 25.

Which regions will be most affected by it?

Melissa will majorly affect Jamaica and the northern Caribbean.

Will Storm Melissa turn into a hurricane?

Yes. Tropical Storm Melissa is expected to turn into a Category 4 hurricane.