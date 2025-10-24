Melissa hurricane tracker: Jamaica braces for floods, landslides, coastal damage

Residents of Jamaica have been warned to prepare for Tropical Storm Melissa, which could strengthen as it moves through the central Caribbean Sea. Meteorologists say the island is almost directly in the storm’s path, with heavy rain, strong winds, and flooding expected over the coming days. The storm is expected to turn into a Category 4 hurricane or stronger by Sunday, CNN reported. Melissa hurricane tracker: Jamaica could face flash floods, landslides, and coastal damage. (REUTERS)

Tropical Storm Melissa: National Hurricane Center issues warning

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a warning on Thursday, October 23, saying Jamaica may experience the worst of the storm’s impact. “Due to Melissa’s slow movement, there is a high risk of multi-day strong winds, heavy rainfall that could cause life-threatening flash floods, landslides, and coastal flooding,” the agency said. Residents have been urged to finish preparations immediately, as the storm’s effects could begin on Friday, October 24, or Saturday, October 25.

Tropical Storm Melissa: Uncertain path, heavy rain predicted

Meteorologists warn that Melissa is unpredictable. Models show the storm could pass south of Jamaica, move directly over the island, or pass to the north. Andrew Hazelton, a scientist at the University of Miami, said on October 23 that he is “increasingly concerned” about a possible direct hit.

Meteorologists Bob Henson and Jeff Masters, in their blog Eye on the Storm, said that heavy rainfall is a major concern. Storm totals could exceed 24 inches, with some areas possibly seeing more than 30 inches of rain. Heavy rain could lead to flash floods and landslides, mostly in high or hilly areas.

Hurricanes are not unusual in Jamaica, although direct hits are rare. Usually, the island experiences a hurricane once every 10–11 years, with close passes about every 4 years. Notable storms in recent history include Hurricane Ivan (2004), Hurricane Dean (2007), and Hurricane Sandy (2012), which directly hit the island. The strongest hurricane to hit Jamaica was Hurricane Gilbert (1988), which was a high-end Category 3 storm, USA Today reported.

Safety measures urged

Authorities are urging people in Jamaica to be careful and listen to safety rules. Everyone should make sure their homes are safe, collect important items like food, water, and medicine, and stay inside instead of traveling as the storm is happening. Since Melissa may cause bad weather for many days, getting ready early can help keep people safe and protect their homes.

FAQs:

1. When will Tropical Storm Melissa affect Jamaica?

Meteorologists expect strong winds and heavy rain to begin on Friday, October 24, or Saturday, October 25, depending on the storm’s movement.

2. What areas in Jamaica are most at risk?

All parts of the island could be affected, but coastal and mountainous regions face the highest risk of flooding, landslides, and wind damage.

3. What should residents do to prepare?

People should secure their homes, gather emergency supplies, stay indoors, and follow updates from the Meteorological Service of Jamaica and ODPEM.