When does Daylight Saving Time end? What to know as millions prepare to ‘fall back’

Daylight Saving Time (DST) is going to end soon. This practice of moving the clock one hour back in winter and one hour ahead in summer became a national standard practice in 1966. According to Yahoo, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act that year to conserve energy. Daylight Saving Time: When do we set the clock back in the US? All about the practice(Pixabay)

When does Daylight Saving Time end this year?

DST comes into effect on the Second Sunday of March and lapses on the first Sunday of November. This year, the Daylight Saving Time came into effect on Sunday, March 9, at 2 AM. The clocks will be set an hour back on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 2 AM. The clocks will ‘fall back’ to adjust for the upcoming winter. DST will return next year on Sunday, March 8, 2026, as per Yahoo.

However, not all US states and territories observe the DST. Among mainland states, only Arizona stands apart in not observing the DST shifts. Overseas territories like Hawaii, the US Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas also do not change their clocks twice a year.

Reasons behind Daylight Saving Time

The rationale for adjusting the clock twice a year is that it will lead to less use of electricity. With days beginning earlier during summer, there will be scope for more economic activity during the natural light hours.

ABC News informs that the US Congress passed the Standard Time Act in 1918, which established DST. However, it was the Uniform Time Act of 1966 that made it a national practice. While there are still territories like Arizona that do not implement DST, those that do have to follow the federal timings.

Opposition to DST

Despite DST being an annual feature, there has been opposition to the use of Daylight Saving Time, with influential people like Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy suggesting to do away with the practice, Yahoo points out.

In fact, the US Senate even passed the Sunshine Protection Act in 2022, but it was not passed by the House, as per Las Cruces Sun News. President Donald Trump has expressed his support for ending this practice, calling it “a big inconvenience.” He later said that the matter was a “50-50 issue,” as per USA Today

