Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Australia’s Alana King takes record seven-wicket haul vs South Africa

Australia’s Alana King came up with a scintillating, record-breaking show against South Africa today in the Women’s ODI World Cup at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, India. Bowling first, Australia showcased a terrific performance to bowl out South Africa for a paltry total of 97. It was King who rattled the opposition batting order, scalping seven wickets in the fixture. Women's ODI World Cup: Alana King claims record-breaking seven-fer against South Africa(AP)

Alana King rules over opponents

King picked up seven wickets while conceding 18 runs in seven overs. With this, she registered the best bowling figures in the history of the Women’s World Cup. Not only that, the leg-spinner has now also scripted the record for the best bowling performance by an Australian in the women’s ODI, as reported by ESPN.

As per Fox Sports, at one stage, King had recorded 4-0 off her first 15 deliveries, having removed Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, and Chloe Tryon. After conceding three boundaries in her next five deliveries, King sent Sinalo Jafta, Masabata Klaas, and Nadine de Klerk back to the dressing room.

Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Australia vs South Africa

Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, and Megan Schutt claimed one wicket each as South Africa were bowled out for 97. This was South Africa’s second total of under 100 in the ongoing competition, which is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. For South Africa, skipper Laura Wolvaardt recorded their highest score of the game, having played a vital knock of 31 off 26 balls. Wicketkeeper Jafta also contributed significantly, scoring 29 off 17 deliveries.

Seven-time winners Australia did not face much trouble during the chase as they lost three wickets and scored the winning runs with 199 balls to spare. Australia’s opening batter Georgia Voll remained not out on 38, while wicketkeeper Beth Mooney produced a crucial innings of 42 off 41 balls. Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, and Nadine de Klerk bagged a wicket each for South Africa. Australia has already qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing edition of the 50-over Women’s World Cup.

FAQs

How many wickets did Alana King pick up against South Africa?

Australia’s Alana King claimed seven wickets against South Africa in the Women’s ODI World Cup.

How much did South Africa score against Australia?

South Africa managed to score a total of 97 against Australia.

Who won the game between South Africa and Australia?

Australia got the better of South Africa by seven wickets in the Women’s ODI World Cup