Women's World Cup: India to face Australia in Navi Mumbai as semi-finals lineup confirmed

Harmanpreet Kaur's India face an uphill battle to make the final of the Women's World Cup 2025, as the hosts will face Australia in the second semi-final of the eight-team tournament on Thursday, October 30, at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The semi-final lineup was confirmed on Saturday after Australia won their final group stage match against South Africa at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Harmanpreet Kaur's India will face Australia in the second semi-final(PTI)

Heading into the contest between Australia and South Africa, the equation was simple: whoever won would face India in the second semi-final. The Proteas had a day to forget as the side were bundled out for just 97 and Australia had no trouble in chasing down the total, eventually winning the match with seven wickets in hand and 199 balls to spare.

As a result of this victory, Australia topped the group stage with 13 points from seven matches. One between South Africa and England will finish second, and it will all depend on the group stage match between the Three Lions and New Zealand on Sunday.

India sealed their semi-final qualification after a comprehensive win against New Zealand earlier this week. However, the hosts have not been at their best in the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur and co began the tournament with two victories against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but the side stumbled after three losses against South Africa, Australia and England.

The string of losses left India facing a must-win situation against the White Ferns. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal scored centuries in Navi Mumbai as India put on more than 300 runs on the board. The side then managed to hang on and win the rain-curtailed contest using the DLS method.

The performance in the tournament so far means that India enters the match against Australia as underdogs, but the crowd will definitely be behind them. Harmanpreet's side will conclude the group stage on Sunday with their final match against Bangladesh.

Here is the full semi-finals lineup

Semi-final 1 (October 29) - England vs South Africa (Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati)

Semi-final 2 (October 30) - India vs Australia (Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)