‘Incident brings disrepute’: BCCI condemns molestation of Australian cricketers in Indore

"The entire incident is very unfortunate, and we condemn it. We will take all the required precautions. The Police have nabbed the accused," Rajiv Shukla said, speaking to ANI news agency.

BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla said the required precautions will be taken.

Condemning the molestation of two members of the women's Australian women's cricket team in Indore, the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) on Saturday termed the incident unfortunate and that it brings disrepute.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said also echoed the same, appreciating Madhya Pradesh Police's prompt action.

“It is a very unfortunate incident. This type of incident brings disrepute. We appreciate the State Police (Madhya Pradesh) for their prompt action to nab the culprit. Let the law take its course to punish the culprit,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

Two cricketers of the Australian team participating in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup were allegedly stalked, and one of them molested, by a motorcycle-borne man in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday morning along the Khajrana Road in Indore where the two cricketers had stepped out of the hotel to go to a nearby cafe. A man on a motorcycle began following them and allegedly touched one of the cricketers inappropriately before fleeing the scene, Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi told PTI.

The players immediately informed their team’s security officer, Danny Simmons, who contacted local security liaison officers and arranged a vehicle to assist them. Upon receiving the complaint, Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra met the players, recorded their statements, and initiated legal action.

An FIR was registered at the MIG Police Station under sections 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A bystander reportedly managed to note down the motorcycle’s registration number, which led to the swift identification and arrest of the accused, Akil Khan, on Friday. Police said Khan suffered injuries when he tried to escape arrest.

Police said Khan has previous criminal cases registered against him, and further investigation into the incident is underway.

