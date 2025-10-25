Indore man stalks and molests Australian women cricketers before World Cup match; arrested after official complaint

Two cricketers of the Australian team participating in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup were allegedly stalked, and one of them molested, by a motorcycle-borne man in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday. Member of the Australian women's team(REUTERS)

According to a report in news agency PTI, which quoted the officials, the incident took place on Thursday morning along Khajrana Road, when the players had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a nearby cafe. A man on a motorcycle began following them and allegedly touched one of the cricketers inappropriately before fleeing the scene, said Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi.

The players immediately informed their team’s security officer, Danny Simmons, who contacted local security liaison officers and arranged a vehicle to assist them. Upon receiving the complaint, Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra met the players, recorded their statements, and initiated legal action.

An FIR was registered at the MIG Police Station under sections 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A bystander reportedly managed to note down the motorcycle’s registration number, which led to the swift identification and arrest of the accused, Akil Khan, on Friday.

Police said Khan has previous criminal cases registered against him, and further investigation into the incident is underway.

Australia to face South Africa in World Cup match

The news comes hours before Australia's last group-stage match against South Africa at Indore's Holkar Stadium. Both teams have qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament, but the outcome of Saturday's match could decide the table-toppers.

Australia currently lead the group with 11 points from six matches, while South Africa is second with 10 points. If the Proteas women win, they will finish on top, and any other result won't alter the standings.

The match is especially significant for the Indian women's team, as the group champion will face them in the semi-final.