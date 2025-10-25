CenterPoint outage: When will power be restored in Houston? Latest details here

Strong thunderstorms swept through the Houston area on early Saturday morning (October 25), cutting electricity to more than 150,000 homes and businesses. Over 150,000 homes and businesses remain without electricity in Houston after severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings hit overnight.(Unsplash)

As of 5:40 AM (local time) on October 25, CenterPoint Energy reported 157,181 customers without power. Tornado warnings were issued in multiple counties, including Harris, Montgomery, and Waller, as heavy rain and winds battered the region, according to Click2Houston.

FOX 26 Houston also confirmed widespread outages, with Entergy reporting an additional 20,670 customers affected. The storms arrived after a flood watch was issued for Houston-area counties late Friday night (October 24).

How to check outage maps and report problems?

Residents can track outages and get updates through official channels:

CenterPoint Energy Outage Tracker: tracker.centerpointenergy.com

Entergy Texas Outage Map: etrviewoutage.com/map?state=TX

Customers can also report outages directly through the utilities’ websites or mobile apps.

Crews on standby before the storm

Before the storms hit, CenterPoint Energy said it had pre-positioned 1,300 frontline workers and contractors at 12 service centers across the area to respond quickly to power interruptions.

In a statement to the Houston Chronicle, Nathan Brownell, vice president of resilience and capital delivery at CenterPoint, said the company was closely monitoring weather forecasts and coordinating with emergency officials.

“We are taking this storm seriously,” Brownell said. “We’re preparing for it, and we will be quickly and safely responding to all outages.”

Safety reminders from CenterPoint

CenterPoint Energy has urged residents to stay away from downed power lines, which may still be live and extremely dangerous. Further, it warned against standing water that may carry an electric current.

“Always assume downed wires are live,” the utility said in a public safety alert.

Restoration efforts underway

Both utilities have said that restoration work is ongoing, though the timeline depends on the extent of damage caused by the storms. CenterPoint’s online outage tracker updates every few minutes with the latest progress. However, there is no confirmed timeline for power restoration at this time.

Officials urge customers to stay informed through weather alerts and utility updates as crews continue to restore power safely across the Houston area.

FAQs

How can I check the power outage status in Houston?

You can check your area’s power status on the CenterPoint Energy Outage Tracker at tracker.centerpointenergy.com or the Entergy Texas Outage Map at etrviewoutage.com/map?state=TX.

How many people are without power in Houston right now?

As of early morning on Saturday, over 157,000 CenterPoint customers and more than 20,000 Entergy customers were without electricity due to severe storms and tornado warnings in the Houston area.

What should I do if I see a downed power line?

Stay far away from downed lines and do not touch them.