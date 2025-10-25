Tornado in Forest Hill? Sirens in Fort Worth spark panic as thunderstorm warning issued for Dallas and Arlington

Many feared that an unwarned tornado might be headed for Forest Hill in Texas after sirens were reportedly heard in Fort Worth on Friday night. Visuals showed heavy rain in the Fort Worth area. Screengrab of video.(Facebook/North Texas Weather )

“Tornado near forest hill?,” a person asked on X, while another noted “Tornado on the ground near Forest Hill- Dallas.” A video showed lightning in the sky amid fears of a tornado.

As per the National Weather Service, “Severe thunderstorms and areas of heavy to excessive rainfall are forecast over parts of the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi River Valley through the weekend.”

Meanwhile, a local media report said on Facebook, “Outdoor warning sirens are sounding in Fort Worth due to a possible spin up tornado near the south side and strong straight-line winds. No confirmed tornado at this time. Seek shelter indoors.” Texas Storm Chasers provided a more detailed update.

They said, “an embedded supercell has taken shape within the larger squall line right over Fort Worth.”

“Radar data suggests that this storm may have just produced a couple of very brief spin-up tornadoes near downtown Fort Worth, but in any case, significant damaging winds over 60 mph are expected with this storm. Folks from Arlington to Keller to Lewisville to Irving should take shelter immediately!,” they added.

In a weather update, CBS News noted “A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 9:30 p.m. for Johnson, Tarrant, and Hill counties, where storms with 60 mph wind gusts are moving east at 30 mph. The line of storms is expected to impact areas including Fort Worth, Cleburne, Lake Worth, Burleson, Arlington, and surrounding communities.”

Visuals show heavy rain amid fears of a tornado

Amid fears of a tornado, many shared visuals of the heavy rain, while stating that the wind speed is very high. “VERY strong winds from the BACKSIDE of a QLCS with wind gusts reported of UP TO 67MPH!! Taken near Fort Worth, Texas,” a person wrote on X.

Another video, taken from behind closed windows, showed the inclement weather outside.

On Facebook, a North Texas weather tracker noted “a lot of rain falling really fast here in downtown Fort Worth. Turn around don't drown the roads are filling up quickly.”

Others shared videos of flooding and cars under water. “FORT WORTH!!! Hulen street at the Central Market Parking lot. Turn around, DO NOT GO. Flooded and cars under water,” a person wrote.

Another warning from a local media page went out asking people to avoid Norwood St near 7th and University.

Sharing the video, they wrote “Numerous high water rescue calls in Fort Worth due to ongoing flooding. Do not drive through flooded roadways!”