Watch: Rare moment massive tornado crosses a rainbow

Residents of Dickens, Nebraska, witnessed what can easily be termed the sight of a lifetime — a tornado spinning next to a rainbow. The terrifying moment was captured earlier this week. The twister was reportedly on the ground for about half an hour. No injuries or fatalities were reported. A clip of the tornado rotating next to a rainbow was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by storm chaser Connor McCarty. The footage shows a big twisting column of air and dust moving towards a rainbow and crossing it. Representational Image

Massive tornado crosses a rainbow. Watch

McCarty wrote on X, “Tornado of the year earlier this evening near Dickens, Nebraska. We were on this cyclic tornadic supercell from the initial updraft until the weakening process 4 hours later. This is a lifetime type tornado for us!”

The Sheriff’s office of Lincoln County, where Dickens is located, also shared photos of the rare event.

As per the National Weather Service, the twister initially started four miles east of Dickens as a land spout. It slowly became a supercellular tornado and tracked south for three miles over 45 minutes. It dissipated four miles east-southeast of Dickens.

This was one of two tornadoes reported from Dickens on June 16. As per USA Today, The first tornado lasted from 5:04 pm to 5:12 pm local time. The second twister started at 5:20 pm and dissipated at 6:05 pm.

Also read: Weather today: Severe storms threaten central US as Erick to intensify into major hurricane

Storms predicted in US

Parts of the US remain at risk of thunderstorms over the next few days. The National Weather Service has predicted severe storms in parts of the Midwest, Ohio Valley as well as the Great Lakes region. There are chances of severe thunderstorms and flash flooding from the Great Lakes to the southern Plains across the Midwest/Ohio Valley.

FAQs

1. Who shared the tornado and rainbow video?

Storm chaser Connor McCarty shared the clip of the rare phenomenon.

2 Were any casualties reported from the Dickens tornado?

No fatalities or injuries were reported.

3 Where did the Dickens tornado start?

The twister began four miles east of Dickens, as per the National Weather Service.