From Khloé Kardashian to Heidi Klum, Rainbow nails are a celeb-approved fun way to add sunshine on rainy days

Don’t let these unseasonal rains dampen the best time of year — the summer season. Instead, bring your own rainbow wherever you go with this vibrant and playful nail trend that has the celeb stamp of approval. Rainbow nails will bring a spot of sunshine (Instagram)

Recently, media personality Khloé Kardashian was seen flaunting a pastel rainbow with a few clouds on her nails, while model Heidi Klum opted for bold, in-your-face colours. Nail expert Tom Bachik shared a plethora of summer nail inspo, and it was clear that the rainbow nail trend is ruling the roost.

“This summer, a defining trend is jelly-like colours with high-gloss shades like hot pink, lime green and electric blue. These nails inspire a sense of fun, lightness, and playfulness, closely reflecting the carefree spirit of summer,” says Kanchan Punjani, Beauty and Makeup Trainer at Jean Claude Biguine Salons.

These rainbow nails are easy to recreate at home and even simpler to change up the colours to suit your mood and style. Paint each one of your fingernails with a vivid colour like orange, yellow, Barbie pink, etc. Think bright, bold, and brilliant!

Kelly, nail technician from DESSANGE, says, “The colourful nail trend is perfect for summer as it evokes feelings of sunshine, add in a lot of outdoor activities, and you can’t go wrong with this trend. Bright colours like vibrant coral, electric blue, and sunshine yellow make a statement, while pastel shades like soft peach, mint green, and pale coral add a touch of elegance.”

If bold and dazzling colours aren’t your thing, take some inspo from Khloé and opt for pastel shades in baby pink, pistachio green, sky blue and pale purple. If you want to add some intricate details to your nail, you can opt for wavy lines or just applying the nail colour on your tips, akin to a French manicure.

Colours that complement Indian skin:

• Warm Tones: Shades such as coral, peach, tangerine, mango yellow, and warm pinks (like rose or fuchsia) beautifully harmonise with the natural warmth of Indian skin, enhancing elegance and subtlety. especially with glossy or matte finishes

• Jewel Tones: Deep jewel tones like emerald green, sapphire blue, and ruby red create a striking contrast against Indian skin, making the nails look vibrant and sophisticated.

• Pastels with Warm Undertones: If you love pastels, choose shades like pastel peach, warm lavender, or a soft, buttery yellow, which have a hint of warmth.

• Neon shades like electric blue, hot pink, and lime green offer bold options for those who prefer vibrant colours.