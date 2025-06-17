Nisswa tornado: Massive twister rips through Minnesota city, Brainerd on alert - Watch

A massive tornado was spotted in Nisswa, Minnesota, on Monday amid a state-wide tornado watch. Meanwhile, a warning remained in the nearby Brainerd. A tornado was spotted in Nisswa, Minnesota on Monday(Unsplash)

Meanwhile, a series of tornado warnings were issued across central and east-central Minnesota as severe thunderstorms with radar-indicated rotation threatened multiple areas.

At 4:54 PM CDT, a tornado warning was issued for northeastern Meeker and southeastern Stearns counties until 5:30 PM, targeting a storm near Watkins, 22 miles southwest of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 25 mph. Affected areas included Watkins, Kimball, St. Nicholas, and Fairhaven, with risks of flying debris, mobile home damage, and harm to roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees.

At 5:09 PM CDT, a warning for west central Aitkin and east central Crow Wing counties, valid until 5:30 p, described a large, extremely dangerous tornado over Cuyuna Country State Park, 11 miles northeast of Brainerd, moving east at 30 mph. Locations like Crosby, Aitkin, Ironton, Deerwood, and Cuyuna faced life-threatening conditions, with potential for deadly debris, mobile home destruction, and severe damage to homes and businesses.

At 5:07 pm CDT, another warning for southern Aitkin and southeastern Crow Wing counties, until 5:45 pm, noted a storm near Upper South Long Lake, near Brainerd, moving east at 45 mph with ping pong ball-sized hail (1.5 inches). Areas including Brainerd, Mille Lacs Lake, Crosby, Aitkin, McGregor, and Garrison were at risk of debris, structural damage, and tree destruction.

Minneapolis, St. Paul, and the Twin Cities had no active warnings as of 5:15 PM but remained under a Tornado Watch until 9:00 PM. The Meeker-Stearns storm could reach the metro’s outer suburbs by 7:00–8:00 p.m. if it persists, though no twisters have struck. Brainerd and Aitkin faced immediate threats, with storms likely hitting by 5:15–5:45 PM. Staples and Wadena saw earlier warnings expire at 4:30 PM., with low risk of new twisters. Park Rapids, under the Tornado Watch, faced a slight chance of storms by 6:00–7:00 PM.

Residents were urged to seek shelter in basements or interior rooms, avoid windows, and move to sturdy buildings if outdoors. Minneapolis and St. Paul canceled after-school activities, and emergency centers activated. A slight risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes, persists across the region.