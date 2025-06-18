Weather today: Severe storms threaten central US as Erick to intensify into major hurricane

More than 98 million people, including those in St. Louis, Indianapolis and Detroit, face a severe weather threat on Wednesday, June 18. Severe storms are expected in parts of the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region in the US on Wednesday, Fox News reported. Tropical storm Erick bore down on Mexico's Pacific coast on June 17, likely strengthening to a hurricane bringing life-threatening heavy rains in the days to come, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.(AFP)

According to the NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms remains in place for the Indianapolis metro area, while St. Louis and Detroit are in the Level 2 out of 5 risk. This comes after severe storms rocked several areas in the central Plains on Tuesday, with winds recorded over 100 mph and hail.

On Wednesday, thunderstorms are predicted to develop in the afternoon, with damaging wind gusts and isolated hail. Also, there are possibilities of tornadoes covering the northern Indiana and southern Michigan area.

Hurricane conditions expected along Mexican coastline

The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning that tropical storm Erick strengthened in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, roughly 180 miles south-southeast of Mexico's Puerto Angel. It is now expected to intensify into a hurricane by late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Erick is the fifth named storm in the Eastern Pacific hurricane season this year. It is predicted to be the first named storm in the Atlantic or Eastern Pacific basins to make landfall.

Earlier, the Mexican government issued a hurricane warning, covering regions from Puerto Angel to Acapulco. Besides this, tropical weather alerts were issued for the south and north regions of the expected landfall area.

Heat advisory issued

Heat advisories have been issued for several regions in Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and eastern Arizona due to low humidity, strong winds and rising temperatures in these areas.

On Wednesday, temperature could reach as high as 110 degree Fahrenheit and more in places like Las Vegas and Phoenix. It is because of the summer season that starts to settle in the Southwest.

The high temperatures will later shift east into the Plains, mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions by Friday, ahead of the astronomical summer.

FAQs

1. What's the update on Erick?

Hurricane Erick will soon form in the Eastern Pacific, potentially bringing flooding to Mexico's coastal regions.

2. Where has severe thunderstorm warning been issued for Wednesday?

The severe thunderstorm risks are for the Midwest and lower Great Lakes for the day.

3. Where to expect high temperatures in the US on June 18?

High temperatures are expected across parts of the Desert Southwest into western Texas and north Alaska, the National Weather Service states.