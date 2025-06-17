Weather forecast for June 18: Severe storm warnings for Midwest, Great Lakes

The National Weather Service (NWS) has predicted severe thunderstorm risk for the Midwest and lower Great Lakes on Wednesday, June 18. It added that there are chances of the thunderstorm moving towards the mid-Atlantic states by Thursday. Weather forecast for June 18: Thunderstorm warning issued for Midwest, Great Lakes

Thunderstorms expected across Midwest and Great Lakes region

Starting from late Tuesday, intense thunderstorms are expected in and around the Central Plains due to a developing low-pressure wave, which could intensify by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the heavy rain threat could come down a bit on Wednesday in the Great Lakes region, but strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across the Midwest ahead of the cold front trailing from the intensifying low-pressure system, NWS' Weather Prediction Center said.

With the upper-level disturbance moving through the West, the fire weather risk shifts towards the southeast across parts of Arizona and the Four Corners by Tuesday.

On X, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids shared that there will be storms in parts of Michigan on Wednesday morning, but these are “not expected to be severe.” “Damaging winds are the main threat, with large hail and an isolated tornado or two possible.”

Where are thunderstorms, torrential rains expected?

These will be a common sight across the north-central US, reaching up to the East Coast during this week. This can cause widespread disruptions and, in a few cases, can even endanger lives and property, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

On Wednesday, the likelihood of severe weather will move towards the south and east over the central US. The severe thunderstorm risk extends from the central part of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Virginia to north-central areas of Texas.

A greater concentration of severe weather is expected by Wednesday night, including regions like Ohio, Indiana and Missouri. The thunderstorms are also predicted in metro areas of Chicago, Detroit, Oklahoma City Milwaukee, Cleveland, and Kansas City.

The prime spot for tornadoes could be the area bounded by Chicago, Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

FAQs

1. What to know about Tropical Storm Erick?

It was in the North Pacific Ocean on Tuesday morning, with sustained wind speeds of 45 miles per hour.

2. Which regions will witness extreme humidity levels on Wednesday?

These include Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, St. Louis and others.

3. What will be the risk of heat-related impacts on Wednesday?

It is expected to reach major, which is Level 3 out of 4 on NOAA’s scale, in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.