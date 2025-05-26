Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Mexico tornado tracker: Clovis, Floyd, Portales on alert amid NWS warning

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 26, 2025 05:27 AM IST

A massive tornado was spotted near Floyd, New Mexico, on Sunday amid warnings in Clovis and Portales

A massive tornado was spotted near Floyd, New Mexico, on Sunday amid warnings in Clovis and Portales. Visuals posted on social media showed heavy thunderstorms across the state, with storm chasers and forecasters urging locals to stay indoors. 

Several cities in New Mexico were under a tornado warning(Unsplash)
Several cities in New Mexico were under a tornado warning(Unsplash)

A twister was spotted on the ground in Clovis. Alerting others, one social media user wrote: “Anyone in the Clovis area should take shelter if possible. There is an immediate tornado warning in Curry County and Roosevelt County.”

A similar situation unfolded in Portales. 

Meanwhile, residents of east central New Mexico faced urgent warnings Sunday evening as the National Weather Service (NWS) in Albuquerque issued two Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Curry, Roosevelt, Colfax, and Union counties, citing risks of large hail, 60 mph wind gusts, and potential damage to vehicles, roofs, and trees. The warnings, effective until 6:30 PM and 6:00 PM MDT, respectively. 

At 5:49 PM MDT, the NWS reported a severe thunderstorm 6 miles northwest of Oasis State Park, 10 miles northwest of Portales, moving northeast at 15 mph. This storm, packing quarter-sized hail (1 inch) and 60 mph winds, threatened Clovis, Cannon Air Force Base, Floyd, and Portair, along with Highway 60 between mile markers 372 and 386. 

Radar indicated potential for vehicle damage and wind-related destruction to siding and trees, prompting the NWS to urge residents to seek shelter in sturdy buildings and avoid windows. KOB 4 reported local authorities advising drivers to watch for slick roads due to hail accumulation, a hazard noted in the NWS statement

Concurrently, a second warning, updated at 5:35 PM MDT, targeted east central Colfax and west central Union counties, where a thunderstorm 10 miles north of Farley, 21 miles southwest of Des Moines, moved east at 25 mph. This storm posed a graver threat, with two-inch hail—capable of injuring people and animals outdoors—and 60 mph winds. Impacted areas included rural regions and Highway 64 near mile marker 379. 

The NWS warned of “considerable” damage potential, emphasizing risks to roofs, windows, and vehicles. KRQE noted emergency services were monitoring for debris-related road hazards, urging residents to stay indoors.‽web:7

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Monday, May 26, 2025
