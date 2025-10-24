Dallas weather advisory: 6 fires reported across North Texas after thunderstorms, flood watch in effect

Following a streak of heavy thunderstorms, several structure fires were reported across various locations in North Texas. Officials confirmed that a couple of these fires might have been caused by lightning. In the early hours of Friday morning, officials recorded six different fires, Fox4 reported. No loss of life or injuries were reported in these incidents. North Texas: Six fires reported following heavy thunderstorms and lightning; flood watch in effect from this time(Representative image/Unsplash)

Locations of the structure fires

At 4:30 am, Frisco firefighters reached a two-story home north of State Highway 121, where a house was ablaze. While it is not confirmed whether lightning was the reason for the fire, the blaze did begin during a thunderstorm, causing officials to suspect the same. Another house in Frisco was set on fire after being struck by lightning, Fox4 noted.

Meanwhile, in Dallas, the basement of a tall building situated near Ross Avenue reported two fire alarms and in Double Oak (Denton County), a two-story house had flames and smoke coming out from its garage. In Denton County– North Lake, big flames emerged from the roof of a double-storey residence.

Flower Mound, also in Denton County, experienced two structural fires where a two-storied house saw flames coming up from the garage attic. Another house reported flames coming up from the attic.

Texas weather warnings

After rains and thunderstorms in North Texas, warnings of slow-moving storms as well as floods have been issued, Weather.com reported. There is also a possibility of hailstorms strong winds, and a few tornadoes in the upcoming days.

Moreover, in parts of Central Oklahoma and North Texas, flood watches have been issued in cities like Dallas, Oklahoma City, Waco, and Fort Worth. The region might witness another round of severe storms on Saturday afternoon. The flood watch is in effect from 7 PM Friday to 1 PM Saturday, Fox4 reported.

