Who is Eduardo Aguilar? Illegal migrant arrested after seeking ‘10 dudes’ in Dallas who would kill ICE agents for $10K

An illegal migrant has been arrested after posting a sick TikTok video offering $10,000 to anyone who killed an ICE agent. Feds later found 23-year-old Eduardo Aguilar with a loaded gun, the New York Post reported. Who is Eduardo Aguilar? Illegal migrant arrested after seeking ‘10 dudes’ in Dallas who would kill ICE agents (Attorney Office Northern District of Texas)

Aguilar was apprehended in Dallas, Texas, after posting the disturbing footage on October 9, seeking “10 dudes” in the city who would be ready to murder federal immigration agents in exchange for the money, according to the Justice Department and Homeland Security.

Aguilar, a Mexican national, shared a Spanish post saying, “10 dudes in Dallas with determination who aren’t afraid to [skull emojis]” (slang for death), alongside a message offering “10K for each ICE agent.”

The text appeared over a photo of Dallas, where Aguilar lives, according to court documents.

“Threats against our law enforcement officers are completely unacceptable,” said Nancy Larson, acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. “All threats against our agents and officers will be investigated thoroughly, and anyone who threatens or puts a bounty on agents will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

Who is Eduardo Aguilar?

Aguilar crossed the border illegally in 2018, when he was an unaccompanied minor. A judge issued a final order of removal just a year later. Aguilar has liquor-related charges, according to Homeland Security.

Authorities found a loaded .9mm handgun in Aguilar’s vehicle when he was arrested. This is a violation of federal law barring illegal migrants from carrying firearms.

“We are thankful this illegal alien who had a firearm in his possession was arrested before he could kill one of our law enforcement officers,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “Our agents are facing ambushes, terrorist attacks, and death threats, all because they dare to enforce the laws passed by Congress. We will not back down from these threats, and every criminal, terrorist, and illegal alien will face American justice.”

Aguilar has been charged with transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce a communication containing a threat. He has been locked up in federal custody, and faces as many as five years in federal prison if convicted.