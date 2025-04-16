President Donald Trump has broken his silence after an illegal immigrant was found guilty of raping and murdering Rachel Morin, a Maryland woman. Victor Martinez-Hernandez, a migrant from El Salvador, was convicted after a jury deliberated for less than an hour Monday afternoon, April 14. Who was Rachel Morin? Trump breaks silence after Maryland mom's illegal immigrant killer convicted (Rachel Morin/Facebook, photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

The 24-year-old suspect was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, first-degree sexual offense and kidnapping. Morin, 37, was brutally murdered along a trail about 30 miles northeast of Baltimore in August 2023. Martinez-Hernandez could spend the rest of his life behind bars, WBFF reported.

Trump, who has prioritised a strong border and ramped up deportations after taking office, reacted to the conviction in a Truth Social post. “Moments ago, the Illegal Criminal, who was allowed into our Country by Crooked Joe Biden, was convicted of the heinous murder of Rachel Morin. Rachel was a beautiful mother of five from Maryland, and her life was taken at the hands of a monster who should have NEVER been here in the first place,” he wrote.

Trump added, “The Fake News should be focusing on the beautiful life and tragic death of this Maryland Mother, rather than the so-called “Maryland Father,” who is actually an MS-13 Gang Member and Foreign Terrorist from El Salvador. We will never forget Rachel Morin, and are committed to protecting women like her across our Country. We will deport Illegal Murderers, Rapists, and Criminals. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Who was Rachel Morin?

Morin was a mom of five from Maryland, and was on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air when the suspect dragged her into the woods and attacked her. Her badly beaten dead body was discovered in a culvert. Police said Martinez-Hernandez, who had been living in the United states illegally since February 2023, was also involved in another violent home invasion in Los Angeles.

Morin’s mother slammed Joe Biden in the past for letting his “devastating” US border policies play out while he sat in an “ivory tower.” “The victims are those that are being killed but also their loved ones that they’ve left behind. It’s devastating to the community,” the mother, Patty Morin, had said.

After Martinez-Hernandez’s conviction, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said “this monster” deserved the death penalty. However, state lawmakers have outlawed executions.

“It shouldn’t be political, but the failure here again is the immigration system that allowed this person to enter our country illegally and remain in our country and commit crimes in Los Angeles and here in Harford County,” Gahler said.