Rachel Morin murder: Donald Trump blasts Biden after illegal immigrant's arrest, ‘Crooked Joe refuses to…’

Donald Trump on Monday, June 17, blamed Joe Biden for Maryland mother Rachel Morin's murder after an illegal immigrant was arrested for allegedly killing her. Trump said the president is responsible because he refused to "shut down the border."

‘He knew Crooked Joe would let him in’

“ANOTHER one of Crooked Joe Biden's Illegal Immigrant Criminals was just charged with raping and murdering ANOTHER innocent American woman! Rachel Morin was on a run in Maryland, just like Laken Riley was in Georgia, when she was brutally killed by an illegal monster who was wanted for murder in El Salvador and fled to the USA because he knew Crooked Joe would let him in,” Trump wrote on social media.

“Now Rachel Morin's 5 young children will grow up without their mother because Crooked Joe refuses to shut down the border. As a matter of fact, this week, Biden is preparing to give MASS AMNESTY to hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens! This is unsustainable and can't be allowed to continue! On day one, we will SHUT DOWN THE BORDER and start deporting millions of Biden's Illegal Criminals. We will once again put AMERICANS First and MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! To Rachel Morin's family and especially her 5 children, May God be with you! DJT,” he added.

Victor Martinez-Hernandez, who allegedly crossed into the United States illegally in January 2023, has been arrested for the brutal rape and murder of Morin. The migrant from El Salvador, who has connections to Salvadoran street gangs, is believed to have committed another homicide.

The 23-year-old suspect was in the US for as many as six months before murdering Morin. He has now been booked on first-degree murder and first-degree rape charges.

Morin’s family said that it looked as though “her head had been smashed in with a rock.” His arrest came after he was tracked down in Tulsa, Oklahoma, by authorities.