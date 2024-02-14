Rachel Morin murder: Police in Maryland release sketches of suspect

Police in Maryland have released sketches of the suspect believed to have brutally murdered Rachel Morin in August last year, authorities have said. The Harford County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to share two sketches of the suspect who allegedly killed the mom-of-five. Police in Maryland have released sketches of the suspect believed to have brutally murdered Rachel Morin in August last year, authorities have said (Harford County Sheriff's Office)

“This week marked six months since Rachel Morin was needlessly and tragically killed while on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air. We sat down with Captain Andy Lane, who is overseeing the investigation to find Rachel’s killer to record this Special Edition of Into The Sheriff’s Spotlight with never before released details. We hope you will take a listen,” The Sheriff’s Office captioned the photos.

It continued, “Over the last six months detectives have conducted more than 100 interviews and followed up on more than 1,000 tips. Their investigation has led them to seven different states with ten federal, state, and local agencies assisting. Thousands of bi-lingual flyers have been distributed in Maryland and California. This investigation has not slowed or stalled.”

“Just this week, we were able to finalize a sketch of the suspect. Listen to Captain Lane explain how the sketch was developed and then please, take a look and share the sketch. We believe there are still people who can provide information. Detectives believe the killer may have been in the area for days before the crime.” it added.

It sought the public’s help, urging anyone with information to send it to RMTips@harfordsheriff.org. For information leading up to the suspect’s arrest and conviction, there is a reward of $35,000.

Morin’s boyfriend reported her missing on August 5 last year after she failed to return home after going for a run. Her car was laterfound at the trailhead of the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail. On August 6, Morin’s body was discovered.

Investigators believe she was attacked on the trail. They suspect may have then pulled her through a wooded area before killing her in a drainage culvert that runs alongside the trail, Harford County Sheriff's Office Capt. Andy Lane said. Officials calledher a "victim of aviolent homicide."