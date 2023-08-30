‘May be a serial killer,’ Maryland sheriff weighs in on suspect of Rachel Morin's murder

Police have not been able to identify and catch the killer of 37-year-old Rachel Morin whose dead body was found near the Ma & Pa trail in Bel Air in Maryland on August 6. Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler(Website of Harford County Sheriff's Office)

In an interaction with Fox News Digital, Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler shared that the suspect could be a serial killer on the loose.

"The violence associated with Rachel’s case shows he has absolutely no care, no regard for human life. I believe he will continue to do it until he’s captured. He may be a serial killer." said Gahler.

"Serial killers all start somewhere. What he did in Los Angeles was certainly, I believe, in that direction. I believe it was his intention to inflict more serious physical harm," added Gahler.

Notably, Morin who was a mother of five, had gone for a walk along the trail at about 6 pm on August 5. When she didn't return till 11:20 pm, her boyfriend informed the police.

Interestingly, DNA recovered from the crime scene matched with that of a suspect who had broken into a house in Los Angeles recently.

Meanwhile, Harford County Sheriff 's Office has announced a reward of $10000 for giving information about the suspect of Rachel Morin's murder.

"The unknown male is approximately 5' 09", 160 pounds, 20-30 years of age, dark hair, muscular build, and is believed to be of Hispanic descent," reads an "Information Sought" pamphlet released by the Harford County Sheriff 's Office.

Three law enforcement units namely the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Harford County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have been trying to identify and arrest the suspect. Grieving family members want Morin's killer to be caught at the earliest.