Austin weather: Heavy rain, flash flood expected as severe storms threaten Texas

After more than a month with little rain, Central Texas is finally expecting its first major storms of the season. Severe thunderstorms and possible flooding could affect Austin and nearby areas this weekend, as per the Austin American-Statesman. Austin weather report: Severe storms threaten Texas, heavy rain and flash flood risk expected as (Representative image/Unsplash)

An upper-level storm system is moving into the southern Rockies on Friday, October 24. This will strengthen southerly winds over Central Texas, bringing more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. A Pacific cold front will also meet these winds, creating unstable conditions that can lead to severe thunderstorms. According to the National Weather Service and other federal weather agencies, this could bring two rounds of heavy rain across Texas.

Austin weather alert: Severe risk ahead

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk for areas from Big Bend National Park to the Texas-Oklahoma border. This includes the Austin metro area and the Texas Hill Country.

Residents should prepare for strong storms with damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes. A line of storms is expected to move from West Texas into Austin Friday night, arriving around 2 am Saturday. Heavy rain could continue through 8 am on Saturday.

Austin weather report: Rainfall and flood threats

Austin could see up to 3 inches of rain from the first round of storms. The Edwards Plateau, Hill Country, and Interstate 35 corridor are under a Level 2 out of 4 risk for excessive rainfall. Flash flooding is possible in urban areas with poor drainage, small streams, and low water crossings.

Second round of storms

After a brief break on Saturday morning, a second round of storms is expected on Saturday afternoon. This round may bring moderate to heavy rain, but the severe weather risk is lower at Level 1 out of 5. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the low 80s.

Safety tips for flash floods

Most of the rain will fall overnight, making roads especially dangerous. Flooded roads are hard to see at night, and just one foot of moving water can sweep a car away. Drivers should never cross barricaded roads and use alternate routes. Real-time road updates are available on the ATX Floods website.

FAQs:

1. When will Austin get the heaviest rain this weekend?

Austin is expected to see the heaviest rain from Friday night through Saturday morning, with a second round of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening.

2. How much rain is expected in Austin?

The Austin metro area could receive up to 3 inches of rain, with a 50–70% chance of at least 2 inches from Friday evening through Sunday.

3. Is there a risk of flash flooding in Austin?

Yes. Heavy rainfall overnight may cause flash flooding in urban areas, low water crossings, and small streams. Residents should avoid driving on flooded roads and check real-time updates on the ATX Floods website.