The PGA Tour is introducing a new tournament for the FedEx Cup Fall series in 2026, marking its return to Austin, Texas. PGA Tour returning to Austin in '26 with Good Good Championship

The event's title sponsor will be Good Good, a golf-centric brand and YouTube channel that has close to 2 million subscribers. The Good Good Championship is slated for Nov. 12-15 at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa's Fazio Canyons Course.

In a release, the PGA Tour said Good Good raised $45 million earlier this year in an effort to redouble their "commitment to live events and live programming," which has aired not only on the YouTube channel but also on Golf Channel and Peacock.

This will be the tour's first event in Austin since the end of the World Golf Championship Match Play in 2023.

"The PGA Tour is proud to return to the great city of Austin for the first time since 2023 for the Good Good Championship, an exciting new event as part of the FedEx Cup Fall," PGA Tour chief competitions officer Tyler Dennis said in a statement. "We are pleased to partner with Good Good Golf and Omni Hotels & Resorts on this unique event as the PGA Tour further connects and engages with our game's younger fans."

It is unclear how the PGA Tour will shape its fall schedule beyond this year. The annual stop in Jackson, Miss., is currently without a sponsor as Sanderson Farms' title sponsorship ended earlier this month, while the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas dropped off the calendar after 2024.

While any eligible golfer can enter a fall event, the season has become focused on players striving to keep their tour cards for the following year by finishing in the top 100 in the FedEx Cup points standings.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.