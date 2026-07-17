Ludhiana: Bride-to-be booked for stealing ₹4 lakh in cash, jewellery

What began as a marriage alliance ended in a police case after a woman was booked for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth several lakhs from her fiance’s house in the city’s Dugri area. The woman has been booked under section 305 (theft) of BNS. (HT File)

According to police, Sandeep Singh, a resident of Phase-I, Dugri, approached the Dugri Police station alleging that his prospective bride had taken advantage of the trust developed during their engagement and decamped with jewellery and around ₹4 lakh in cash from his residence.

Following an inquiry, Dugri police registered a case against Priyajeet Singh, a resident of Faridabad.

The complainant stated the woman had been visiting the complainant’s home for shopping as the marriage preparations were underway. The complainant alleged that during one such visit, she allegedly stole valuables from the house and later disappeared.

Police officials said the complaint was originally submitted in September last year and was subjected to a detailed verification process before the registration of the FIR. Investigators are now examining documentary evidence, statements and other material to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft.

Inspector Gurmukh Singh, SHO at Dugri police station, said the case was registered after a thorough inquiry and that all aspects of the allegations were being investigated. He added that further action would be taken based on the outcome of the probe. The woman has been booked under section 305 (theft) of BNS.