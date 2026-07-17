In 77 days, camera-equipped interceptor fleet records 16,347 traffic violations in Lko

Armed with speed guns, high-definition cameras and instant e-challan systems, Lucknow Traffic Police’s five interceptor vehicles have booked 16,347 traffic violations in just 77 days since their deployment, tightening enforcement through mobile surveillance across the city. DCP Traffic Raveena Tyagi inspects an interceptor vehicle at Samta Mulak Chauraha in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Sourced)

Police data released on Thursday showed that challans issued through interceptor vehicles rose from 2,529 in May to 8,986 in June before reaching 4,832 in the first half of July. The city currently operates one four-wheeler and four motorcycle-based interceptor units.

Unlike conventional traffic patrols, interceptor vehicles function as mobile surveillance units that detect speeding vehicles, record video evidence and generate digital challans without relying on physical checkpoints.

“Unlike conventional traffic patrols, interceptor vehicles work as moving surveillance units. They detect speeding vehicles, record video evidence and generate digital challans without relying solely on physical checking points,” said DCP Traffic Raveena Tyagi.

The vehicles are deployed on highways, high-speed corridors, accident-prone stretches and major intersections on a rotational basis, making enforcement less predictable for habitual violators.

On Wednesday, Tyagi inspected an interceptor unit at Samta Mulak Chauraha and directed personnel to ensure proper use of speed-detection equipment, preserve digital evidence and strictly follow standard operating procedures.

Police said the interceptor vehicles are intended to improve compliance with traffic rules by increasing the certainty of detection while serving as both an enforcement and deterrence tool.

Who is being targeted?

Traffic police said the operation primarily focuses on overspeeding, dangerous driving, stunt biking, modified exhausts producing excessive noise and illegal pressure horns.