Houston power outage tracker: Centerpoint reports over 150K without power, check Entergy updates, maps amid thunderstorm

CenterPoint Energy, a Texas-based utility company, reports thousands of outages in the Houston area after strong thunderstorms struck the area Saturday morning. CenterPoint Energy reported over 157,000 power outages in Houston due to strong thunderstorms on Saturday morning, affecting thousands of customers as of 5:40 a.m.(Unsplash)

According to CenterPoint, 157,181 customers are without power as of Saturday at 5:40 a.m.

Houston power outage tracker: Tornado warnings

Houston power outage occurred after storms hit the area, causing electricity lines to go down. Several counties in the Houston area, including Waller, Harris, and Montgomery, have received tornado warnings, reported Click2Houston.

CenterPoint announced on Friday that it modified its resource locations to better address any problems in anticipation of the impending weather front.

In order to react swiftly to potential service interruptions, the utility company deployed 1,300 frontline employees and contractors at 12 locations throughout the Houston region.

Netizens report Houston power outage

Meanwhile, several people took to X, formerly Twitter, to report about the outages, with one saying: “Jeeze, 9-10 hours of possible outage for a storm that lasted 30ish minutes. I know the wind was though but this is like every storm, this is getting ridiculous.”

“Totally consistent. We get a thunderstorm and @CenterPoint @CenterPoint_TX goes down. Every. Single. Time. We'll probably spend the next week without power because Centerpointless is so bad at what they do,” another said.

“Hey @CenterPoint_TX if you have a “planned outage” you should probably share those plans with the affected residents BEFORE you turn off the power,” a third user reacted.

Houston power outage tracker: Entergy offers update

According to Entergy, 20,670 customers remain without power as of 5:30 am local time on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, the National Weather Service has issued multiple warnings that will last until 7 a.m. local time.

There is a substantial risk of life or property in several counties including : Austin, Polk, San Jacinto, Fort Bend, Galveston, Colorado, Wharton, Brazoria, Harris, Chambers, Montgomery, Waller, and Liberty, The US SUN reported.