Who is Katie Boulter? All about Alex de Minaur's fiancée

Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur, currently playing in the US Open 2025, has made significant strides in world rankings as he marched into the Top 10 in recent years. The 26-year-old faced Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Wednesday. Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur announced their engagement in December last year.(Instagram/katiecboulter)

Outside of the tennis court, Alex de Minaur is known for his much-talked about romantic relationship with Katie Boulter. Here's all you need to know about her.

Who is Alex de Minaur's fiancée?

Alex De Minaur and Katie Boulter are international tennis players and hail from Australia and Great Britain, respectively.

In December last year, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing a fun post which stated that they have been "keeping a small secret" from fans.

While speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald last year, de Minaur shared that their relationship initially began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple met each other for the first time through mutual friends before the Covid lockdown in 2020, according to Town & Country magazine.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic’s US Open history quest brushed aside as Andy Roddick backs Sinner vs Alcaraz final; names champion

At that time, he was under house arrest in Spain, while she stayed far away from him in the UK. For months, they talked to each other on FaceTime.

Alex de Minaur shared that he realized during this time that it was becoming "something special when I found myself wanting to talk to her all the time." He added that Boulter's companionship gave him a "sense of peace".

At present, Katie Boulter ranks No. 48 by the WTA. She is considered among the top tennis players in the UK.

Last year, Boulter secured a trophy while playing against Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova in June. On the same day, Alex de Minaur bagged a tour-level title against American player Sebastian Korda, while playing at an event in the Netherlands.

Katie Boulter opens up about online abuse, death threats

In June, Boulter talked about the “disgusting” online abuse that she has faced in recent times.

Also Read: Katie Boulter speaks out on ‘disgusting’ online abuse, death threats: ‘You really don't know if…’

Talking to BBC, the 28-year-old stated that she had been receiving threatening messages from strangers on a regular basis. Also, she showed screenshots that featured texts like, “Hope you get cancer” and “candles and a coffin for your entire family.”

FAQs

When will Alex De Minaur and Katie Boulter get married?

As of now, they have not unveiled a wedding date yet.

What's the age difference between Alex De Minaur and Katie Boulter?

Boulter is 29 years old, while her partner is 26.

How long have Alex De Minaur and Katie Boulter been together?

They started dating during the COVID-19 pandemic.