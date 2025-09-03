Novak Djokovic’s US Open history quest brushed aside as Andy Roddick backs Sinner vs Alcaraz final; names champion

Andy Roddick has laid out his picks for the 2025 US Open men’s crown, naming Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic as the frontrunners. Djokovic once again underlined his trademark grit by advancing to yet another Grand Slam semi-final, where he is set to clash with Alcaraz, widely seen as the top favourite for the title. Meanwhile, Sinner will face Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinal. Andy Roddick backs Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US OPen 2025 final(HT_PRINT)

Roddick firmly stated that he sees the US Open final being contested between Sinner and Alcaraz, implying Djokovic won’t be able to overcome the Spaniard in their semi-final clash.

‘I’ve still got Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz making the final,’ 2003 US Open champion Roddick said on podcast, Served.

In his prediction for the title clash, Roddick backed Sinner to edge past Alcaraz and lift the 2025 US Open crown.

‘And then I have Sinner over Alcaraz. Carlos has maybe been playing better in the tournament but that doesn’t matter, it’s about the match-up for me," he added.

Roddick shared his perspective on the looming Alcaraz vs. Sinner clash at the US Open 2025, stressing that form and appearances mean little compared to how players stack up against each other. For him, the “match-up test” outweighs the “eyeball test” in big contests.

‘They’re both playing well, they’re both striping the ball, we’re not worried about either of them. I think Alcaraz has looked better but that doesn’t matter at all to me. The eyeball test matters to me less than the match-up test," he concluded.

Djokovic faces stern test against Alcaraz

Djokovic, the most decorated Grand Slam champion in tennis history, braces for a tough battle against Carlos Alcaraz, a rival who has troubled him in past encounters. This season, Djokovic has fallen short at all three majors—retiring at the Australian Open with a hamstring tear and hampered at Wimbledon by a groin injury. Absent from competition since July, he made his return at Flushing Meadows.

Alcaraz is 16 years Djokovic's junior but could face a tough test in his pursuit of a sixth Grand Slam title, having lost five of his eight matches against the Serb.

The Spaniard has lost his last two to Djokovic - in the Australian Open quarter-finals this year and in last year's Paris Olympics final, a clash that left both players in tears for different reasons.