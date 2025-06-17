Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Katie Boulter speaks out on ‘disgusting’ online abuse, death threats: ‘You really don't know if…’

ByHT US Desk
Jun 17, 2025 07:08 PM IST

Katie Boulter reveals she is a target of online harassment, including death threats and explicit content

Katie Boulter is opening up about “disgusting” online abuse she and her family have faced. In a conversation with BBC, the 28-year-old athlete, currently ranked British No. 2, revealed she regularly receives vile and threatening messages from strangers, often after both wins and losses. She also shared screenshots that included disturbing texts such as: “Hope you get cancer” and “candles and a coffin for your entire family.”

File photo of Katie Boulter(Action Images via Reuters)
File photo of Katie Boulter(Action Images via Reuters)

Katie Boulter opens up on ‘disgusting’ online abuse

Katie Boulter explained that the abuse tends to intensify around her matches, including an instance when a death threat was sent while she was competing in the first round of the 2025 French Open against Carole Monnet — a match she won. “Go to hell, I lost money my mother sent me,” another message to her read. 

These messages reflect the anger of online gamblers lashing out when they lose bets. It is a dangerous trend increasingly common in the sports world. Boutler described the feeling of helplessness, saying it’s hard to shake the fear that someone might actually be nearby. 

“It becomes more apparent every single time you go on your phone,” she said, adding, “You really don't know if this person is on site, if they're nearby or if they know where you live or anything like that.”

ALSO READ: Tennis-Raducanu leads British trio into second round at Queen's Club

Concern for younger players

Alongside the threats, Katie Boulter also highlighted another distressing issue: receiving explicit messages and images. She shared that she has received several such messages herself and is particularly alarmed by the idea of younger players being exposed to this level of harassment.

She emphasized that young athletes should be shielded from such disturbing content. “I've had quite a few of those sorts of things, [explicit images] that's also a larger problem,” the athlete said.

“As far as death threats, it's just not something you want to be reading straight after an emotional loss,” the player added, noting that abuse isn't limited to defeats, it often follows victories too.

FAQs

1. Who is Katie Boulter?

Katie Boulter is a professional tennis player from the United Kingdom, currently ranked British No. 2.

2. How old is Katie Boulter?

She is 28 years old.

3. What recent tournament did she play in?

She played and won her first-round match at the 2025 French Open against Carole Monnet.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Tennis News / Katie Boulter speaks out on ‘disgusting’ online abuse, death threats: ‘You really don't know if…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On