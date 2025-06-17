Katie Boulter speaks out on ‘disgusting’ online abuse, death threats: ‘You really don't know if…’

Katie Boulter is opening up about “disgusting” online abuse she and her family have faced. In a conversation with BBC, the 28-year-old athlete, currently ranked British No. 2, revealed she regularly receives vile and threatening messages from strangers, often after both wins and losses. She also shared screenshots that included disturbing texts such as: “Hope you get cancer” and “candles and a coffin for your entire family.” File photo of Katie Boulter(Action Images via Reuters)

Katie Boulter opens up on ‘disgusting’ online abuse

Katie Boulter explained that the abuse tends to intensify around her matches, including an instance when a death threat was sent while she was competing in the first round of the 2025 French Open against Carole Monnet — a match she won. “Go to hell, I lost money my mother sent me,” another message to her read.

These messages reflect the anger of online gamblers lashing out when they lose bets. It is a dangerous trend increasingly common in the sports world. Boutler described the feeling of helplessness, saying it’s hard to shake the fear that someone might actually be nearby.

“It becomes more apparent every single time you go on your phone,” she said, adding, “You really don't know if this person is on site, if they're nearby or if they know where you live or anything like that.”

Concern for younger players

Alongside the threats, Katie Boulter also highlighted another distressing issue: receiving explicit messages and images. She shared that she has received several such messages herself and is particularly alarmed by the idea of younger players being exposed to this level of harassment.

She emphasized that young athletes should be shielded from such disturbing content. “I've had quite a few of those sorts of things, [explicit images] that's also a larger problem,” the athlete said.

“As far as death threats, it's just not something you want to be reading straight after an emotional loss,” the player added, noting that abuse isn't limited to defeats, it often follows victories too.

