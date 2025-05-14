Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

DDG accused Halle Bailey of cosying up with Brent Faiyaz, sent threatening messages: Report

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
May 14, 2025 09:02 AM IST

During a Mother's Day getaway in St. Lucia, Halle Bailey faced troubling messages from ex DDG, who accused her of being with Brent Faiyaz.

As Halle Bailey secured a restraining order on DDG, court filing reveals that things reached a breaking point last weekend while she was enjoying a peaceful Mother’s Day getaway in St. Lucia with her sister and infant son, Halo, per TMZ.

Halle Bailey secures restraining order against DDG after distressing Mother's Day getaway in St. Lucia.(AP/X)
Halle Bailey secures restraining order against DDG after distressing Mother's Day getaway in St. Lucia.(AP/X)

Reports suggest DDG, her ex and father of her child, began sending her messages accusing her of spending time with R&B singer Brent Faiyaz on a private island.

TMZ reported that DDG allegedly sent Halle links to social media posts speculating she was on the island with Faiyaz. The tone of the messages reportedly became tense and accusatory.

ALSO READ| DDG put his hands on Halle Bailey? Grammy-nominated singer makes huge accusations against the streamer

Halle calmly denied the rumors, writing, “not with any man out here. i wouldn't do that, i have halo ... please let me enjoy my mother's day in peace. i hope you are okay and feel better soon.”

{This is developing news. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / DDG accused Halle Bailey of cosying up with Brent Faiyaz, sent threatening messages: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On