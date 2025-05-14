DDG accused Halle Bailey of cosying up with Brent Faiyaz, sent threatening messages: Report

As Halle Bailey secured a restraining order on DDG, court filing reveals that things reached a breaking point last weekend while she was enjoying a peaceful Mother’s Day getaway in St. Lucia with her sister and infant son, Halo, per TMZ. Halle Bailey secures restraining order against DDG after distressing Mother's Day getaway in St. Lucia.(AP/X)

Reports suggest DDG, her ex and father of her child, began sending her messages accusing her of spending time with R&B singer Brent Faiyaz on a private island.

TMZ reported that DDG allegedly sent Halle links to social media posts speculating she was on the island with Faiyaz. The tone of the messages reportedly became tense and accusatory.

ALSO READ| DDG put his hands on Halle Bailey? Grammy-nominated singer makes huge accusations against the streamer

Halle calmly denied the rumors, writing, “not with any man out here. i wouldn't do that, i have halo ... please let me enjoy my mother's day in peace. i hope you are okay and feel better soon.”

{This is developing news. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}