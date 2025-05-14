DDG accused Halle Bailey of cosying up with Brent Faiyaz, sent threatening messages: Report

During a Mother's Day getaway in St. Lucia, Halle Bailey faced troubling messages from ex DDG, who accused her of being with Brent Faiyaz.
As Halle Bailey secured a restraining order on DDG, court filing reveals that things reached a breaking point last weekend while she was enjoying a peaceful Mother’s Day getaway in St. Lucia with her sister and infant son, Halo, per TMZ.
Reports suggest DDG, her ex and father of her child, began sending her messages accusing her of spending time with R&B singer Brent Faiyaz on a private island.
TMZ reported that DDG allegedly sent Halle links to social media posts speculating she was on the island with Faiyaz. The tone of the messages reportedly became tense and accusatory.