DDG put his hands on Halle Bailey? Grammy-nominated singer makes huge accusations against the streamer

Halle Bailey, the 25-year-old Grammy-nominated singer, has filed a police report against her ex, rapper and streamer DDG, alleging a troubling pattern of abuse, per a TMZ report. She claimed the father of her child has crossed multiple lines, including physical violence, emotional intimidation, and violating her privacy. Halle Bailey has reported her ex, rapper DDG, for alleged abuse, including physical violence and emotional intimidation. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)(AP)

Notably, the two split back in October. Just in January, Bailey says things turned physical when DDG came to pick up their infant son, Halo. She claims that after she tried to discuss a visitation schedule, DDG lashed out. While she was securing their baby into his car seat, DDG became verbally aggressive, allegedly yelling, “Get out of my car, b**ch.”

DDG allegedly chipped off Bailey's tooth

The Grammy-nominated singer says they became physically entangled and that her face was slammed into the steering wheel, which caused her to chip a tooth. Despite the altercation, she still accompanied DDG and Halo to his home and reportedly confided in his family about what had just happened. She also claims to have sustained bruising on her arms. TMZ has exclusively obtained and published photos of these injuries.

Cut to a month and a half, in March, Bailey alleges that DDG entered her home while she was away and took a photo of her empty bed, then sent her the image via text with the message: “now I know what u been on lol.”

Just days later, tensions flared again when DDG came to pick up their son. Both Bailey and Halo were reportedly sick, and Bailey asked to keep the child home. That’s when, she alleges, DDG got angry, smashed her phone, and broke her Ring doorbell before tossing the phone out of his car window, per the court documents.

Halle Bailey secures a restraining order

Now, a US judge has granted a restraining order, and DDG is legally required to stay at least 100 yards away from Bailey.

Bailey, who is preparing to film a movie in Italy, will take Halo with her for the two-month shoot.

Interestingly, after Bailey filed a police report and claimed she had some surveillance footage to back her claims, DDG chimed in on social media, ranting that he had been “fighting to see” his son.

With the restraining order, the court has also prohibited DDG from discussing Bailey or their child on his live streams.